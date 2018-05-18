Justin Foley wasn't the most likable character in Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. But by the end of the season, you might have felt some sympathy for him. With no place to live, he seemed to leave town, so will Justin be in 13 Reasons Why Season 2? The actor who portrays Justin, Brandon Flynn, has indicated his involvement in Season 2 on his Instagram account and the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 trailer features Justin as well. And based on the footage that Netflix has provided, it looks like Justin will not only return to Liberty High School but he'll have an unlikely ally in Clay Jensen.

On Hannah's first tape, she listed Justin as a reason for why she committed suicide. Besides sharing an inappropriate photo of Hannah around school, it was revealed later in Season 1 that he was complicit in Bryce's rape of Jessica. Until Hannah's tapes came out, she couldn't remember the assault — and Justin purposefully kept the truth from his girlfriend. Before Season 1 was through, Justin finally realized he was wrong and told the painful truth to Jessica, but it was a little too late. So after his mom's drug dealing boyfriend kicked him out of the house and Jessica told him she never wanted to see him again, Justin cut ties with Bryce and left town.

Netflix

Because of the way he left things, it definitely seemed like Justin might not return for Season 2. But when 13 Reasons Why was renewed for a second season in May 2017, Flynn wrote on Instagram, "Can't wait to get back to work with this beautiful team!" Then in a March 2017 Instagram post, he wrote, "Can't wait to show you Season Two." So the actor confirmed he'd be returning. Yet, that didn't necessarily mean that Justin would be in the present timeline. Because of the way 13 Reasons Why jumps from the present to the past, fans of Justin had every right to worry that he'd only appear in flashbacks and wouldn't return to town, to Liberty High, or to Jessica.

But Flynn posted a 13 Reasons Why promo photo on May 3 that showed Justin looking strung out with bloodshot eyes. Although Justin liked to party in Season 1, this unhealthy look is a far cry from the jock look he had for most of the first season, so it seemed to be an indication that 13 Reasons Why would check in with where Justin is now. And when the Season 2 trailer dropped on May 8, it solidified Justin's main character status since he appears quite a few times in scenes that appear to take place after Hannah's death.

Netflix on YouTube

In the trailer, it actually looks like Justin has joined forces with Clay. While these character were at odds in Season 1, Justin has a very good reason to be on the same side as Clay now. Bryce appears to be still ruling the school even after Clay got him to confess on tape that he had raped Hannah. So Justin will want Bryce to pay for his crimes, especially since he lost Jessica because of Bryce. When it comes to getting justice for Hannah, Clay says in the trailer, "I can't count on anyone else anymore. I have to do this myself." But Justin is by Clay's side at this moment to say, "You don't."

Clay and Justin also appear together later in the trailer for a brief second where they seem to be opening a door. So even though Justin is shown holding a piece of paper that says, "You talk you die," that message is most likely a threat to Justin and not Justin threatening someone else. And a photo from the Netflix press site shows Justin confronting someone at school (possibly Bryce?) — while Tony and Jessica stand behind him.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

The above photo proves that Justin will reunite with Jessica at some point in Season 2. And while Justin's behavior toward her was pretty unforgivable, he may try to make amends with the help of Clay. So Justin will be back for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why — and with Clay's help, he may find that he's ready to stand up to Bryce this time around.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.