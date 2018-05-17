After Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, Royal Family fanatics could fully turn their focus to Saturday's nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But, the now mother of three is a part of the wedding speculation, too. Is Kate Middleton in the royal wedding? To many Americans, it would make sense if Markle asked her future sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid in her wedding, but those expectations just aren't the same across the pond and especially not in a royal wedding.

Based on reports, it sounds like Middleton will not be part of the big day, at least not in an official capacity. But before any Middleton fanatics get all up in arms, it isn't actually a "snub" or anything remotely offensive for her to not be a part of the ceremony. In fact, it actually is completely in line with Royal Family traditions for her not to be in the wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to be at the wedding, but she is not likely to have a designated role in the wedding party for many reasons.

Here's why you can expect the duchess in the crowd — right up front, of course — but not in the actual ceremony.

She's Not A Child

According to Brides, royal bridal party members traditionally feature girls in between the ages of 10 and 12. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana had bridesmaids with an age range from five years old to 17 years old.

Middleton's own bridal party included two 3-year-old girls and two others who were seven and eight at the time. In fact, it was actually a big deal for Kate to choose her own sister, Pippa Middleton, as her maid of honor — or "cheif bridesmaid" — since she was 27 years old at the time.

Her Kids Are More Likely To Be Chosen

Royal Expert Marlene Koenig explained the tradition of choosing royal wedding bridesmaids to Insider. "Since the marriage of Princess Margaret, the bridesmaids have been largely preteens or children and usually related to the bride and the groom," she said. This implies that Kate's oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte should both be shoo-ins for the the wedding party.

A spokesperson for the Royal Family was asked if Prince George and Prince Charlotte would walk down the aisle at the wedding. There was no official confirmation, but the spokesperson told The Sunday Times, "The wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved.”

With two kids (most likely) in the wedding ceremony and a newborn to attend to, it sounds like the mother of three will busy enough that day without an official role of her own.

Her Future Role As Queen Consort

In an interview with Insider, CNN Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter said that being a bridesmaid is considered a "serving position." When Prince William becomes King of England, Middleton will get the title of Queen Consort, the wife of the reigning king. It would not make sense for Middleton, the future Queen Consort, to "take on a serving position" in Harry and Markle's wedding.

Her Status As A New Mom

Middleton gave birth on April 23 to her third child, Prince Louis. That means that she'll have just 26 days to recover and prepare for the huge May 19 wedding. An source who spoke to Vanity Fair said that the Duchess of Cambridge won't have any duties on her brother-in-law's wedding day. The source explained, "Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," which sounds perfectly reasonable. The source added, “They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day.”

Even though it makes sense for Middlleton not to have a designated role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, her presence will still be very significant. She just gave birth to her third baby, she is the groom's sister-in-law, she is the future Queen Consort, her husband is the best man, and her two oldest children will likely be in the wedding. She may not have an official role, but she will be busy enough that day.