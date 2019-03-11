Dark, dangerous, and oh-so-gripping. If psychological thrillers are your cup of tea, then you are going to love Cheat. Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor take centre stage as they become enthralled in a relationship that quickly spirals towards dire consequences. Never one to shy away from a difficult role, Katherine Kelly has been a staple on our TV screens over the last decade. However, she is a little bit quieter when it comes to her private life. So, is Katherine Kelly married? While her on-screen romances may have been packed with ups and downs, her IRL love story will seriously tug at your heart strings.

Eschewing the huge celebration and never-ending guest list, Katherine Kelly went very low key for her wedding. The actress opted for a "shot-gun" style with Australian-born Ryan Clark when the two were in Las Vegas in August 2013, the Mirror reports. According to the newspaper, the pair tied the knot in the Little Church of the West in a "secret" ceremony.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly told the Mirror: “There was no proposal. We were in Vegas briefly in February on a road trip. We saw all the wedding chapels and brides everywhere and said, ‘That looks fun. Next time we are here...’ If we had done a traditional wedding we would have been doing it for everyone else, but this was for us.” There is something immensely romantic about couples setting obligations aside and having the exact ceremony they want for themselves.

In an interview with Hello!, Kelly said: “We'd been laughing and joking all day and then suddenly everything seemed to stop and we tried to get the words 'I do' out without becoming emotional wrecks. It was awesome. I'll never forget that moment for the rest of my life.” So sweet.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Mirror reported that the pair first met at a New Year’s Ever party in Australia back in 2010. They have gone on to have two children together. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning about family life, she said: “You can only do it if you have very helpful and loving people around you. So I have got a really great husband and I am not just saying that because his mums here.”

Hearing all this, I can’t help but think that Cheat is a million miles away from Kelly’s home life. The actress plays Leah in the ITV thriller — a university professor whose relationship with one of her students, Rose (played by Molly Windsor), takes a dark turn after a fairly run-of-the-mill academic disagreement escalates.

ITV on YouTube

In a statement about the show, ITV said: "At the heart of the drama is the dangerous relationship between university professor Leah, and her student Rose, when, what begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception, quickly spirals out of control, ending in fatal consequences, and triggering a devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both.”

Cheat will air on March. 11 until March. 14 on ITV at 9 p.m.