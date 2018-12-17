Khloe Kardashian was the original blonde Kardashian. While Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both now embraced blonde and platinum locks, it was Khloe's hair transformation that made her known as the blonde member of the family. Now, however, Khloe Kardashian's pink hair has made her look totally different, but in the coolest way possible. While the hair change makes her look totally different, it's also so, so good.

On Sunday, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to showcase her new pink hair, and while a total surprise, it's such a good one. Kardashian has been rocking some seriously long Barbie blonde locks for a few weeks now, but apparently, she wanted a change just in time for the holidays. In the photo, fans can see Kardashian looking straight at the camera rocking some serious gorgeous pink-hued makeup to make her new bubblegum hair.

According to the post, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons is the brains behind the new pink hair. No, Kardashian didn't go full on Pepto-Bismol pink or anything super drastic. Instead, Fitzsimmons seems to have simply added cotton candy pink highlights to her now signature blonde hair for a look that's for sure noticeable but not overboard. The result is some serious Kylie Jenner vibes proving that she and sister Khloe may actually start twinning all the time.

As for whether or not Kardashian's hair is real, there's honestly not a way to know since neither Kardashian or Fitzsimmons mentioned coloring her hair. Since she's already blonde, however, the transition to pink wouldn't be too difficult.

Pink really isn't all that different for the Kardashian and Jenner family either. In fact, three of the five sisters have now rocked the color. While Khloe's pink hair is the most recent addition to the pink-toned brigade, she's far from alone.

Her sister Kylie Jenner often goes pink, and in several different shades. In fact, just in September, Jenner was rocking a gorgeous full-on soft pink look. Unlike Kardashian's hair, though, Jenner went totally pink instead of simply adding a few highlights like her elder sister. Either way, though, they both look great with pink hair.

Then, of course, there's Kim Kardashian. While Kim may be most known for how long she keeps her hair and not her color choices, it doesn't mean she doesn't change things up every now and then.

Earlier this year, Kardashian took to her Snapchat and showcased some majorly pink hair. Unlike Khloe and Kylie's pink look, though, Kim's pink hair was bold and bright. It looked incredible on her.

While it may not have lasted long, it does prove that the family certainly seems to have a thing pink locks. It also may be no coincidence that all three of the pink haired sisters have had girls in the last year. Could the hair be a tribute to their daughters? Maybe.

There's no telling how long Khloe Kardashian's pink hair will last. After all, the entire family loves to change up their looks. For now, though, the world can admire just how damn good she looks.