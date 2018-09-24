Kylie Jenner switches her hair almost as often as the sun rises and sets, but more times than not it's a wig that she's donning. This time around, though, Kylie Jenner colored her hair pink, and it's permanent. And if you like the specific shade of pink that she has, then you're in luck because we have the exact hair color Kylie used to achieve that shade.

Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Ambassador, Chris Appleton, was the mastermind behind the colorful transformation — though this isn't his first time working with the Kardashian/Jenner clan. He was the stylist behind Kim Kardashian's blue/black hair that she donned while wearing Yeezy looks around L.A., as well as her platinum transformation for Fashion Week in 2017. He was also the genius behind Kris Jenner's platinum pixie look, so suffice it to say he's a regular on the family's speed dial.

Appleton gave Jenner a pretty Barbie pink shade and styled it using Color Wow to keep her hair healthy and glossy during the whole ordeal. But to achieve that specific bright pink color, he mixed in a few different shades together to make it bright and brilliant. Specifically, Appleton used Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint in Kawaii (which is a light purple) and Bunny (which is a baby pastel pink) and then muted the color using Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute, which tones down the vibrancy of any semi-permanent color. Each of these products cost $16 a piece, making for a pretty affordable at-home dye job.

The two Unicorn Hair Tints mentioned are ultra-conditioning and come in a DIY-friendly, damage-free formula. They are also 100% vegan and cruelty-free, so you don't have to sacrifice ethics to get pastel strands.

The Dilute product is a specially formulated icy lightening color mixer that can be mixed with any coloring agent to dilute it and create a custom shade.

He also mixed in the Olaplex No. 1 Bond Multiplier with the color to ensure the hair stayed healthy and strong throughout the process, preventing any damage.

To apply it, Appleton took one inch sections of hair and applied color evenly from root to tip with an applicator brush, and then massaged each strand with his fingers, root to tip, to ensure the even distribution of color.

He then left the tint in for a whopping 45 minutes. If you feel like that sounds like way too long and are worried for the health of your strands, don't worry! Unicorn Hair Tints won't damage your hair since they don't contain any harsh chemicals or bleach. Afterwards he rinsed the dye with lukewarm water, skipped the shampoo, and instead massaged the strands with Color Wow Color Security Conditioner, which clocks in at $23.

But as anyone knows who has colored their hair, the maintenance afterwards is just as important as anything else. "To maintain it, I used Color Wow’s Kale Cocktail to reinforce the bonds of the hair. This is really important to keep the hair in the best condition after a major transformation," Appleton shares. "To finish, I layered the hair with Color Wow’s Dream Coat to give it a perfect glossy finish.”

Now you know not only how Jenner got her pretty pink shade, but how she will keep it looking healthy and shiny for the weeks to come. And the best part is that it's all completely DIY and affordable, letting you copycat a Jenner's style without completely breaking the bank.