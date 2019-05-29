It's official. The bob is the trendiest haircut of summer 2019. Celebrities like Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Ashley Tisdale have all gotten similar chops this year. Now, Kim Kardashian West has a chin-length bob. That's basically all the proof you need that this fun style will define the upcoming hot weather months.

The KKW Beauty makeup mogul was photographed with a center-parted and blunt cut bob that framed her face while out and about in Southern California. Kardashian West also shared a bunch of playful videos on her personal Instagram story in which she showed off her newly-chopped locks. The reality star used the app's different filters on the videos, making her nearly unrecognizable. But her head-hugging, angled bob remained consistent throughout all of the clips.

While it's possible that Kardashian West's new cut may be the work of a wig, it does look incredibly real in the photos and videos. It's also quite a drastic change since it's much shorter than the mermaid-like mane she has been rocking in recent months. Since her unforgettable "wet look" ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian West has gone with several variations of her signature long, super dark, and wavy strands. But those could have been extensions that she shed in favor of the bob, as well.

Kardashian's classic bob hits just past the chin. From this vantage point, you can appreciate just how dramatically different her new 'do is. While the angled bob usually has a such strong shape and structure, Kardashian's version is swingy and it moves. Overall, it's a trendy cut that's also really versatile. The mother-of-four can style her locks in various ways — she can add sea salt spray for textured waves or opt for a deep side part to keep that sleek and chic vibe.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flowing, chocolate-colored locks have been a Kim K. signature forever. But Kardashian West is clearly a fan of the bob since she keeps returning to it — albeit with different lengths and hues. She debuted a similar and slightly longer angled bob back in July 2018. She also surprised fans with an icy blue, shoulder-skimming lob in December 2017.

Coif changes occur at a near-constant rate in the Kardashian realm — here's looking at you, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. There's no telling exactly how long Kardashian West will commit to her glossy black bob. She could go back to her familiar long locks sooner than later or she could surprise us by sticking with short hair. It's best to keep your eyes fixed to her social feeds to see what look she opts for next.

Ultimately, Kardashian West's bob is right on trend. It could very well inspire her legion of fans to book appointments in their own stylist's chairs for a similar snip.