Although it seems like exactly 84 years ago, it's only been a single year since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke the internet by announcing the birth of their daughter on Super Bowl Sunday 2018. Funny how time flies, right? Given that Scott is marking the anniversary of Stormi's birth by performing at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 and Big Boi, it only stands to reason that Kylie Jenner is at the 2019 Super Bowl with friends and family to support him.

Well, she probably is. There's been no ~official~ sighting of her during the CBS broadcast, but she's been posting on Instagram all weekend and it sure looks like she's in Atlanta. (Unless she's wearing fur in the Los Angeles rain, and that seems unlikely.) On Saturday night, she posted an Instagram Story with her and friends Jordyn Woods and Victoria Villarroel Gamero out on the town. She also posted a pic of her and Scott on a stairwell, which seemed like a way of saying the world, "we're together and I totally support him this weekend, even if I don't let the CBS cameras spot me anywhere in the stadium." She's also a notorious #latergram-er — she's probably taken a ton of pics and videos already and fans will have to consume all of them this week.

Although she has a bajillion followers on social media and grew up on reality TV, Kylie can be pretty private about her life. Aside from some random basketball games and Met Gala appearances, fans rarely get get to see her out in the real world, even if it is (probably) enclosed in a $700,000 Super Bowl stadium suite. So, it makes sense that she wasn't on the kiss cam before the coin toss of anything. Remember, it was just last year that Kylie's relationship status with Scott was a total mystery, with some fans (this writer included) even doubting that they were still together. They like to keep things on the down low as much as possible.

That being said, these days fans are much more in the loop about the couple, thanks to Kylie's almost daily Instagram posts about her baby girl, often with Scott milling around in the background or bouncing Stormi on his knee. Even Scott has been more open about his life with Kylie since his daughter's birth.

On Stormi's birthday just this past Friday, Scott posted an adorable collection of photos of his daughter — and one with him and Kylie, which made the post all the sweeter. They're just one big happy family these days. And there's been some speculation that the couple is going to make their love more than just Instagram official at this year's game, too.

Given that Scott is performing at the halftime show and some of his recent comments in the media that he and Kylie are planning to get married in the nearer than ever future, some fans think that a proposal is coming later Sunday night.

Since the couple made pop culture history last year by dropping their birth announcement video on Super Bowl Sunday, it stands to reason that the day has some importance to them now, and an engagement on the year anniversary of Stormi's intro to the world seems kind of on brand for Kylie. It would also explain Scott's somewhat odd, and somewhat controversial, choice to perform at the halftime show with Maroon 5. (Of all bands, right?) Maybe he isn't shirking Colin Kaepernick's protest of the NFL at all and is simply using the platform to ask for Kylie's hand in marriage. It's plausible.

It also, if you squint your eyes really hard and try to think like Kris Jenner, makes absolutely no sense. Sure, Kylie and Travis tying the knot is a logical move for the couple if they want to make it, but hijacking the Super Bowl to put a ring on it? That might not go over well with football fans who couldn't pick Kylie out of a lineup of KarJenner sisters.

In any case, imminent proposal or not, Kylie seems happy to be at the game with her friends for Travis' performance. She'll likely post a load of videos this coming week, so just hold tight.