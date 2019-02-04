When it was announced that Travis Scott would be performing at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, Kylie Jenner's attendance was pretty much a given. His longterm girlfriend has always supported his Astroworld tour and other career ventures, so why would this be any different? There were even rumors that the rapper would take things up a notch and pop the question during his performance. But nope, Scott didn't propose to Jenner during the Super Bowl halftime show, despite any previous speculation or what seemed like clues.

If you're scratching your head at the rumors in the first place, let's put things into context: Back in December, Scott talked about proposing to Jenner in an interview with Rolling Stone. He insisted it would be a major moment, telling the magazine, "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way." Some believed that the Super Bowl was a pretty "fire way," and February is just two months later, so it would certainly fit in the "soon" time frame.

On top of that, these two have incredible chemistry. Speaking to how well they work as a couple, Scott also told Rolling Stone:

"Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’"

Standing on the halftime stage would've been a huge way to show the world that Jenner is "that one" Scott will spend the rest of his life with. Plus, proposing at the Super Bowl would've had some additional significance for the pair: It was on game day last year that Jenner broke the news of their daughter Stormi's birth. Yup, it was on Feb. 4, 2018 — Super Bowl Sunday — that the makeup mogul made that huge announcement. If anyone can temporarily steal the spotlight from football's biggest day, you bet it's a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

At the time, Jenner dropped an 11-and-a-half-minute video that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy, as well as an accompanying message about why she did keep things so private. She explained on Twitter:

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Now, Jenner and Scott are the opposite of private — often sharing updates about their relationship and their daughter on social media. Fans constantly gush over pics of Stormi, rocking her dad's tour merch or taking a trip to the pumpkin patch.

After keeping fans guessing for months (seriously, they call each other "hubby" and "wifey" probably more than people who are actually married), it would've been super sweet to see them get one step closer to make things official. It also certainly would've livened up the halftime show.

Of course, it's their lives and they should stick to a time frame that feels right for them. And clearly, the Super Bowl halftime show wasn't the right moment. Fans will just have to keep waiting to see what Scott's got in mind for the proposal.