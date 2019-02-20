Kylie Jenner is a chameleon when it comes to her hair, changing up her cut and color on a monthly basis. The youngest Jenner hit fans with a completely new look this week, looking drastically different once again. Kylie Jenner wore a blonde pixie on the cover of Paper, giving off 1980s supermodel vibes.

The cover in question showed her wearing an icy blonde pixie with jagged bangs. The short cut was accented with a cage hat, chunky gold hoops, a sheer green scarf, and red acrylic nails, which cinched that Dynasty-era vibe.

The cover reads "Kylie Jenner Transformation," and the cover story touches on the young reality star's openness to changing her image on a regular basis, whether that be with her hair, makeup, or beauty enhancements like fillers. In fact, in Paper's interview, Jenner mentions how she hasn't had any permanent work done on her body, even though many fans believe she had.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she said. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do...It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, has had to push back against the same allegations. During an appearance at her makeup artist's Mario Dedivanovic masterclass this past month in February, Kardashian said on stage how people believe she has had a nose job, but it is really just different contouring techniques.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out," Kardashian said at the event, per People. “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.’”

While touching on Jenner's transformations in both fashion and beauty, the magazine changed her into an '80s fashionista, dressing her up in boxy men's suits a la Working Girl, sparkly workout tights paired with turquoise open toe pumps, and sheer scarf hats.

As for her hair changes, the beauty mogul usually uses wigs or extensions to achieve her bold hair transformations. Most notably she rocked a teal blue hairstyle using her real hair in early January, debuting the playful shade on New Year's Eve. The hair color was done by stylist Priscilla Valles, who told Refinery29, "Kylie is spontaneous and always down to try new looks. She picked this color to match her new baby blue Rolls Royce."

Nine days later, she posted a new hair look to Instagram. Jenner was flaunting platinum blonde locks that skimmed past her shoulders this time.

Then she was back to her usual brunette color by Jan. 13, just four days later. Jenner celebrated the return to her roots (literally) with a brunette and black heart emoji.

While the beauty mogul is back to having her natural dark shade, she looks absolutely amazing with a blonde pixie, and no one would be mad if she decided to make the temporary change permanent.