The Teen Choice Awards are coming up on Sunday, Aug. 11, and the leader in nominations for the music categories is Lil Nas X, with five nominations. Since the "Old Town Road" rapper is expected to attend the awards show, and some fans may be wondering whether or not Lil Nas X is single. Will he be walking the red carpet alone? With a guest? With his pal, Billy Ray Cyrus?

Lil Nas X could very well be dating someone, but he's never said anything about it publicly or been spotted by the paparazzi on a date or posted any evidence of being in a relationship on social media. So, based on all the information available, it seems like the 20-year-old musician is single. He also joked recently about the type of person he'd like in his life. "Need me somebody who gone let me ignore them while i tweet memes all day," he wrote on Twitter August 2. Again, is this definitive proof that he's single? Not really, but hey, maybe he'd be making a different type of joke if he weren't.

Lil Nas X has a lot going on right now, anyway. "Old Town Road" recently set the record for the longest time in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has currently held the position for 18 weeks. It broke the record held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for "One Sweet Day" since 1995, and which was tied by Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber for the "Despacito" remix in 2017. Obviously, Lil Nas X is very excited about this, and basically hasn't stopped tweeting about it. (To be fair, he also tweets about everything, all the time.)

On top of that, he's also been working on and promoting new music. The rapper recently released a second single called "Panini," as well as his debut EP titled 7. He's on the digital cover of Paper chilling on a unicorn pool float, he's talking to the BBC, he's answering questions from little British kids — the guy has had a busy summer!

On the more serious side of things, he's also working on his relationship with his family. When he did his annotations for the "Old Town Road" remix on Genius in April, he wrote of one section of the song, "It’s like I’ve been through a lot, not saying that other people haven’t. But my relationship with my mom is basically non-existent at this point." Then, in his Paper interview in August, he said of his family, "Right now we're working on coming back together. We're going to have the first family reunion on my mom's side this year; we didn't really have those when I was growing up. My grandma passed last year and that was really difficult. We had already stopped having family gatherings before that so I really want to try to get better about all of that stuff."

So, yeah, the guy has a lot going on personally and professionally, and has the most popular song on the planet right now. If he's too busy for a relationship, that makes a lot of sense.

But when it comes to the Teen Choice Awards, if Lil Nas X does walk the red carpet, there is still a good chance it won't be alone. At the BET Awards in June, he was joined by his "Old Town Road" collaborator, Cyrus. Both men wore cowboy hats, and Lil Nas paired his with a bright blue suit with a leopard print and floral collar. Can't wait to see what he wears this time.