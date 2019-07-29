For many people, their ideal relationship is one that includes healthy boundaries, good communication, and solid conflict resolution skills. But without even meaning to, some zodiac signs may seek out dysfunctional relationships where the dynamics aren't quite as solid as they should be. Whether this means that you are codependent with your partner or you don't have a good strategy for dealing with arguments, dysfunction might be a reoccurring theme in your love life if you're one of these signs, according to an astrology expert.

Some signs are much more cautious about what kind of partner they go for. "Down-to-earth Virgo is the pickiest sign of the zodiac when it comes to getting involved with someone," Narayana Montufar, senior astrology at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle. "This is the kind of sign that will make a pros and cons lists and will watch every move their potential partners make before committing to them in order to save themselves any kind of drama or toxic behavior," she says.

But other signs might not know what kinds of signs signal a potential dysfunctional relationship, and so might have a hard time avoiding that kind of situation. Here are the signs that are most likely to have dysfunctional relationships, according to an astrology expert.

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Some relationships tend to be pretty stable, with very few fights and the ability to work things out most of the time. But other relationships seem like they're almost always in rocky territory. This might be the case for you if you're a Leo. "This sign usually struggles to keep away from drama in their relationships," Montufar says. And you're probably not the only dramatic one in the relationship. Even if you manage to keep yourself from blowing up at them on a regular basis, you probably attract partners who will tend toward the dramatic themselves, she says. The next time you feel like picking a fight with your partner, pause and give yourself a moment to cool down. It still might be important to confront them, but doing so with a cool head can help the conversation stay productive, rather than explosive.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22) If you're a Libra, you might not be the kind of person who finds it easy to remain your own, independent person in romantic relationships. Instead, you probably struggle with getting too close to your partners. "Codependent relationships [are] what Libra struggles with the most due to their big tendency to project their issues onto their partner and vice versa," Montufar says. Not only that, but you might not have a healthy way of dealing with those issues when they arise. "Libra hates conflict and will often behave in a passive-aggressive manner in order to hide from it," she says. Even though you love your partner deeply, remember to speak your mind when you have an issue so that you can work through it instead of allowing it to fester.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle As a Scorpio, you're someone who's able to be incredibly loving to your partner, but you might sometimes become too attached. In any healthy relationship, balance is important to staying in a good place, and so if passion intensifies into obsession, that can pose a problem. "Although Scorpio is one of the most loyal signs, when they feel unhappy they tend to travel to very dark places," Montufar says. "This often manifests as suspicious and controlling tendencies towards their partner, which can obviously create very dysfunctional relationships." Remind yourself to give your partner space when they need it so that you can stay close to them without becoming controlling.