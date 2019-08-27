Being the Bachelor may come with the promise of fairy tale romance, but more often than not, it doesn't result in a long-lasting relationship. Take it from Nick Viall, who's still single after appearing on the franchise four times. Following two turns on The Bachelorette and one on Bachelor in Paradise, Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during his season of The Bachelor in 2017. However, the two broke up only a few months after the season finale aired.

Vanessa later told Bustle that she and Nick simply realized they were too different, and decided it was time to walk away. It was at least amicable, though, because Nick told Us Weekly a year after the split that while he and Vanessa "don't actively keep in touch," they'd "be there for each other if need be."

Since then, Nick has had a few rumored relationships, some more legitimate than others. Though Hollywood Life claimed Nick had been getting "flirty" with Haley Ferguson (of the Ferguson twins) on Instagram, he later clarified that they were just friends. "I love her to pieces, [both] her and her [twin] sister Emily. No, we're not dating!" he told the outlet in late 2018. Nick was also rumored to be dating Mad Men star January Jones, but she similarly told Entertainment Tonight they were just friends.

In 2019, Nick was linked to both Rachel Bilson, who’d appeared on his podcast The Viall Files in July, as well as fellow Bachelor alum Demi Burnett. However, Nick has since addressed both of these rumored relationships, insisting that he never dated either woman. “I’m not dating Demi,” he told Us Weekly at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles in November 2019, adding that he and Bilson are also just friends. (Bilson is now in a relationship with Bill Hader, while Demi is dating musician Slater Davis.)

Nick did tell Us Weekly he was dating at the time, but that nothing had amounted to anything serious. “I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes,” he said. “I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”