One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's celebrity wedding guests has been revealed. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra will attend Harry and Markle's wedding, she confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday. She also briefly discussed details about what dress she'll be wearing. "I sort of may have an idea," Chopra said. "But no, I haven’t picked one out yet."

Before you get too excited about the Baywatch actor going to the wedding and start wondering if she's in the bridal party, Chopra told People Tuesday she is not one of Markle's bridesmaids. She bluntly stated, "No, I'm not a bridesmaid." The fact that she's not a bridesmaid probably also means Chopra isn't Markle's maid of honor.

In March, a source told Entertainment Tonight the former Suits star knew who she wanted as her maid of honor and, no, it's not Kate Middleton. According to ET's source, Markle wanted to "choose one of her closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry." The name, of course, wasn't revealed.

Chopra would've made sense as a choice, especially because she's been friends with the soon-to-be royal for several years and they have a close, supportive friendship. Even though she isn't in the wedding party, Chopra's just lucky to be attending the wedding of the year at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Who wouldn't want to go watch Markle and Harry officially marry? It's going to be a magical day, to say the least.

Ever since Harry and Markle announced their engagement after Thanksgiving 2017, Chopra's continually praised her friend's happiness — and Markle as a person.

"I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra told Us. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people."

Markle is already an inspiring person. Heck, she even made TIME's 100 most influential people of 2018 list. And Chopra honored her friend's achievement by writing a brief, yet powerful, passage showcasing exactly who Markle is as a human being.

Chopra wrote in part,

This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.

There's no doubt Markle is "a princess for the people". She's proven it time and again. And to be able to see someone like Markle marry a person, who is also kind, philanthropic, promotes gender equality, and wants to better the world and its people is truly special. Chopra is beyond lucky to have someone like Markle in her life (and vice versa). To also be able to participate in your dear friend's unforgettable day has to be a wonderful feeling, as well.

Now that it's known Chopra will be at Windsor Castle in less than a month, you bet those watching the wedding from home (oh, yes, it will be televised) and those lucky people invited inside the castle walls will be keeping an eye out for the TV star — and anyone else famous in attendance. Markle and Harry's wedding day will certainly go down in history.