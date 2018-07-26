There have been plenty of hair transformations this summer, but this one might just be the best one yet. As Cosmopolitan found, Rihanna now has a bob for the end of summer. She's chopping off all her hair for her and serving some major inspiration for all of her fans. If you've been waiting for the perfect hair inspiration to show your stylist, this is it.

Rihanna has been very busy on social media lately. When she's not sharing Fenty Beauty makeup hacks or giving a sneak preview of her new lingerie, she's apparently showing off new hair. The singer took to Instagram Stories to give a little hair flip to her new bob.

Okay, technically she was showing off a new bra from her Savage x Fenty line. But she does have a new hairstyle, which she is clearly feeling. She wore the bright red bra, purple sunglasses and a brand new hairstyle on social media.

Rihanna's hairstyle is a lot shorter than you're used to seeing on her. The cut comes above her shoulders for a choppy, layered bob. This hairstyles looks gorgeous on her. But, then again, there aren't too many hairstyles that don't.

Either way, this is the hair inspiration that you've been waiting for all summer. With the hottest week of the year here, you might want to chop off your locks too.

This is a pretty drastic change from the singer's recent look. In case you don't remember, Rihanna was just showing off waist-length hair the week before. There's a good chance that the ultra-long hair was extensions, since she was seen with medium-length hair just weeks before that. Regardless, this bob is a whole lot shorter than it used to be.

It's not the first time that the star has rocked a super-short look though. A bob seems to be Rihanna's go-to look. She's constantly switching up her style from super long to super short and everything in-between. There's no word on who chopped off all of her hair this time, but the stylist definitely knows what he or she is doing.

The singer is all about social media these days, so it only makes sense that she shared the first snap of the new hairstyle there. On top of showing fans her new bob, she also gave a full Fenty Beauty tutorial just days before. She showed her fans what the brand new Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette looked like in action. Plus she even gave away a tip to use Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks as lipstick.

It's a good week to be following Rihanna. Her Instagram Stories feature is being used to keep her fans very entertained, and there's no telling what else she could be sharing. If it's anything like this haircut, it's worth a follow.

Rihanna hasn't been spotted anywhere else with her new hair style, as of July 26. So if you're looking for a photo to show your hair stylist for inspiration, you'll have to take a screenshot of her Instagram Stories. You're welcome.