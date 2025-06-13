Travis Kelce might know how to ball, but Taylor Swift knows Aristotle — and what to do with her hair on a date.

It’s an age-old question: how are you going to do your hair for date nights? Leaving it down in romantic waves isn’t always an option, but a slicked-back bun just feels so corporate for an evening out with your boo. Thankfully, Swift doesn’t just have a song for every emotion — she’s also got the perfect hairstyle for every occasion.

Lovebirds Swift and Kelce were spotted in the stands yesterday at game four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the “Midnights” singer rocked a fun and flirty updo.

Taylor Swift’s Braided High Pony

There are plenty of hot date spots where you can let your hair down, like a candlelit dinner or a leisurely stroll to get coffee. But if you’re attending a game with the enthusiasm of Swift and Kelce, you’re going to want your strands up and out of your face.

The slicked-back pony is certainly an option, and all power to the clean girls who pull it off on the regular. But Swift’s game-day hair made a few flirty tweaks to the typical sleek style.

The songwriter wore her blonde lengths up in a ponytail at the crown of her head, but braided, for a fresh twist on the classic look.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also left her shaggy bangs out, as is her beauty MO. But any type of fringe works beautifully with this hairstyle, or you could even pull out some loose pieces in the front to tuck behind your ears for a similar, slightly undone vibe.

More Summer Hairstyles

By the time the summer heat rolls around, having hair touching your neck becomes less and less appealing. Swift’s date-night look is one way to look cute while beating the heat, but there are plenty more cool updos trending this season.

For one, you can never go wrong with a classic claw clip. Whether you wear your strands half-up, half-down, or fully up with a few face-framing tendrils left out, you’re sure to look effortlessly put-together.

The Medusa ponytail, also trending for summer 2025, offers another spin on Swift’s braided pony. “It's pulled up just like a regular ponytail, but instead of having your hair hang, you add multiple braids to give it a Medusa look,” Stephanie Angelone, master stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in NYC, previously told Bustle. For an added bonus, the braids can help you keep your hair texture tame and frizz-free.