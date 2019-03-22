The upcoming BBC series Noughts + Crosses is an adaptation of Malorie Blackman's novel of the same name. The series is set within a fictional universe where black (Cross) people rule over the white (Noughts) people. The cast of the new series includes Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, and Helen Baxendale. But who else will appear in the show? And is Stormzy in Noughts + Crosses?

According to the BBC, the BRIT Award-winner will indeed be appearing in the series, and Stormzy has described his involvement in the show as being a "dream come true." The "Blinded By Your Grace" singer will play the character of newspaper editor, Kolawale. The character was created as a new addition to the story, made specifically for the television adaptation. When commenting on his first acting role, Stormzy said, "As a diehard fan of Malorie's novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true."

As mentioned previously, Noughts + Crosses is based on Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult book series. According to Billboard, the story is set in a world separated by race — where people of African descent are the ruling class, and white people are faced with discrimination and prejudice.

According to the Radio Times, the author of the Noughts + Crosses book series has expressed her excitement following the announcement of the BBC adaptation. She said, "I am beyond thrilled that Noughts + Crosses will be dramatised by the BBC — it couldn’t have found a better home. Callum and Sephy seem to have meant a lot to readers over the years and I’m excited at the prospect of watching them on my TV!"

And author Blackman has also revealed that she is "thrilled" to see Stormzy among the show's cast. According to Variety, she said, "the first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts + Crosses series of books. I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production." In addition to Stormzy, the cast of Noughts + Crosses also includes Peaky Blinders star Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor, acting newcomer Masali Baduza as Sephy Hadley, former-Cold Feet actor Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor, Harry Potter star Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor, and many more.

The TV adaptation was first announced back in 2016, however production delays led to the introduction of a new writing team. According to the Radio Times, writer Toby Whithouse, who's previous credentials include Doctor Who and Being Human, was hired by the BBC to takeover the show's original screenwriters.

Director of BBC Content, Charlotte Moore, has previously commented on the new series. She said, "Noughts + Crosses is the definitive book for a young adult audience and the perfect fit for BBC One. Superb, high octane compulsive storytelling set within an alternative history that explores really relevant themes about race, privilege and how we treat each other."

If Noughts + Crosses is anywhere near as good as the original novel, I will most certainly be watching later in 2019. Bring it on.