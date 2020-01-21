I'll be honest, when I first started watching Netflix's The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, I was not down for it. All I could imagine was the OG version, where Salem could talk and storylines were suitable for 12 year olds. But in time, I grew to literally love it, and now I'm obsessed with all things Sabrina 2.0. With part three on its way this week, a new makeup collection is being released to celebrate. But is the NYX Sabrina makeup available in the UK, or is it just another collection for our U.S. cousins to enjoy while we watch on in agony?

Well, the great news straight off the bat is that YES, we will have access to it. What's more, it's coming reaaaaaal soon. Launching on 25 January 2020, the NYX Professional Makeup x The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina range is going to be stocked in none other than our beloved Boots. It comes out a day after Part three of the series launches on Netflix, and TBH, I'm unsure which one I'm more excited for.

So what exactly can we expect from the new line? Well, first up, the packaging is straight up genius, and is everything you'd expect and more. Everything is encased in deep burgundy packaging with golden writing, as well as some awesome illustrations.

NYX Professional Makeup

The range is small but perfectly formed, featuring a huge eyeshadow and face palette, and three lip kits. Let's start with the star of the show: The Spellbook. This palette features an incredible 30 eyeshadows, two blushers, and one highlighter, so really does cater to all your makeup needs. The eyeshadows vary in texture, including mattes and shimmers, and the colours range from frosted blues and greens to soft browns and metallics. There are some pretty epic shade names in there too, including the likes of Salem and 'Hell on Earth.' Amazing.

Then there's the lip products, of which there are three options. NYX is well known for their bestselling Soft Matte Lip Creams. In fact, they were the first product I ever tried from the brand! So it makes sense that each mini lip kit in this range features two shades, all of which complement each other. There are three options: Half-Witch (which contains the shades 'Monte Carlo' and 'Cabo'), Fright Club (which contains the shades 'Budapest' and 'Cannes,') and Weird Sisters (which contains 'Transylvania' and 'Los Angeles'). Each duo costs £10.

Fright Club Duo//NYX Professional Makeup

Weird Sisters Duo//NYX Professional Cosmetics Makeup

Half-Witch Duo/NYX Professional Makeup

I'm super pumped to get my hands on these goodies, and in particular am looking forward to trying the eyeshadow palette, which retails for a super fairly priced £35.

Mark the 25th in your diary pronto!