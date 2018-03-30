To the surprise of fans, The Weeknd dropped his new album My Dear Melancholy at midnight on Friday. Upon listening to the tracks, listeners couldn't help but assume that one song in particular titled "Call Out My Name" is about Selena Gomez. Though the words do not mention Gomez by name, a quick breakdown of the lyrics reveal a tale of love lost. Gomez and The Weeknd began dating in January 2017, and later confirmed their breakup this past October after Gomez was spotted with her ex Justin Bieber. Fans also think The Weeknd references Gomez's kidney transplant, since a lyric hints he may have contemplated donating his own.

The first verse of "Call Out My Name" appears to point to Gomez and the Weeknd's meeting. He begins:

"We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake."

The pre-chorus seems to talk about their relationship advancing and him being supportive of Gomez during rough patches in her life.

"I put you on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me"

Portions on the chorus allude to the notion that Gomez was the one who decided to break things off, as the Weeknd sings:

"So call out my name (call out my name, baby)

So call out my name when I kiss you

So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Girl, why can't you wait 'til I?)"

The Weeknd on YouTube

As mentioned earlier, the second verse appears to make reference to Gomez's kidney transplant, suggesting that The Weeknd contemplated being a donor. It also alludes to a possible dig at Gomez's relationship with Bieber. He sings,

"I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

You're on top"

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but pick up on the connection.

The Weeknd and Gomez were first spotted together last January, but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until Gomez shared a photo of herself and The Weeknd to social media in April of last year. The pair later appeared together at the Met Gala that May. Despite numerous public appearances in the following months, Gomez and Weeknd remained relatively quiet about their relationship in the media. After nearly 10 months together, their split was later confirmed by People with a source for the magazine claiming:

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Gomez later rekindled her romance with Bieber. However, the on-again, off-again couple are currently on a break.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared the cover art for the project on Instagram just ahead of the project's release along with the caption, “tonight.” Teasing fans about the album's release, he also shared a screenshot of a text message which questioned: “Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

The Weeknd's new EP comes 18 months after his Grammy Award-winning project Starboy and features a six song tracklist. Another track, "Wasted Times," has also raised the curiosity of fans with many feeling that the song may be about another one of The Weeknd's famous exes, Bella Hadid

Although it is unclear if either song is actually about Gomez or Hadid, it seems that The Weeknd has a lot to get off his chest with My Dear Melancholy — and fans are definitely here for it.