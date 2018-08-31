Whether you're planning to head out to the pool and take full advantage of summer's wind down or intending to stay in bed all weekend, you're doing it right. However, one thing you should also doing is shopping, and Ulta's 2018 Labor Day sale is a special example of a deal you can't miss. Ulta's Labor Day deals, however, aren't the typical type of sale, though. It actually extends far beyond the holiday.

Instead of a traditional Labor Day sale, Ulta is actually having their 21 Days of Beauty event! Surprise! You're still excited, right? Good. You should be. The 21 Days of Beauty sale is basically Ulta's answer to the Sephora VIB sale, but tbh, it's kind of a bigger deal thanks to the massive discounts on some seriously popular products. From skin care to cosmetics to hair, 21 Days of Beauty has it all, and it has it for up to half off. No, you're not dreaming. It's half off.

When does the sale start? The first day of the event is set for Sunday, Aug. 2, and obviously, it extends well past Labor Day to a whopping 21 days. That means you've got Sunday and Monday to shop over the long weekend.

How does 21 Days of Beauty work, though? Unlike the Sephora VIB sale, it's not a free-for-all on products with a set discount on everything. Instead, Ulta curates some of their most popular and bestselling products and palces them on super sale for a single day during the 21 days.

What's up for grabs during Labor Day weekend? On Sunday, Sept. 2, the first day of the event, beauty junkies will be able to shop the Too Faced HangoverRX Replenishing Face Primer, Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cleanser & Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, and the Lime Crime Venus Eyeshadow palettes all for 50 percent off.

Then, on Monday, Sept. 3, Ulta fans have skin care goodies to choose from. Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Liners, ProActiv 3-Step System, Philosophy Time In A Bottle Serum are half off, and if you're a member of the Ultamate Rewards program at Platinum level, you can also snag the Lancome Visionnaire Eye Cream for 50 percent off as well!

Of course the best part of the sale may be that you've got far longer than Labor Day weekend to shop it. The 21 Days of Beauty event doesn't end until Sept. 22 and includes items from It Cosmetics, Origins, Clinique, Perricone MD, and Murad just to name a few. You're excited, right?

While Ulta's Labor Day sale may not exactly be the sale you were thinking of, it's still an incredibly exciting event. The kick off of the 21 Days of Beauty falls during the holiday, and whether you're heading out to do some shopping or staying in, you can still take advantage of these great deals.

If you want to keep track of all the 21 Days of Beauty deals, Ulta's got an entire website dedicated to the event. Take note of your favorite products, and you may just be able to get them for half off.