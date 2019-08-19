Going on a dating show may seem like a great way to meet someone (or just up those Instagram followers, which, respect the hustle), but The Bachelor franchise doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to creating long-lasting relationships. Wills Reid, who Bachelor Nation does not deserve, has made attempts to find love on both Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise Season 5, and now, he's back for Bachelor In Paradise Season 6. But was the third time the charm, or is Wills single after BiP?

Wills was one of the most charismatic and charming men on Becca's season of The Bachelorette, so it's not hard to see someone falling in love with him. But Becca sent the graphic designer home, and he was devastated. "It's a lot of pain and you just have to deal with it the best way you can," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Wills went home on the first week of Bachelor In Paradise Season 5, too. This is a man who is obsessed with the Harry Potter series! Look at his marvelous hair! What are you all waiting for?

Unfortunately, even though Wills and Hannah had an initial spark, she decided to explore her connections with Dylan and Blake instead. And since then, Will hasn't had much better luck; Katie recently turned him down as well.

Doing some digging through Wills' Instagram reveals... not a single thing about his current relationship status. He does have a few photos with his sister and mom, as well as some other female friends who never show up again on his feed, but there's nothing that suggests he's dating anyone. That's disappointing, since Wills is such a great guy. Of course, if Wills did find love in Paradise, it's not like he could say so or even hint at it just yet — the show hasn't finished airing, and dropping a spoiler like that is probably forbidden by the big, fat contract he had to sign before heading down to the beach. So he could be dating someone and hiding it, or he could just be, ya know, single.

Whatever the case may be, Wills is definitely enjoying himself. He's made a lot of friends in Bachelor Nation, and it shows, because he's always posting pictures with the rest of the Bachelor and Bachelorette alums he pals around with. Like the time he, Kendall, Joe, Tayshia, Annaliese, and a bunch of other Bachelor/ette stars went to Disneyland together, or when he and Blake went to the premiere of Amazon's The Boys. Wills has also stepped up his influencer game, because in April 2019, he appeared at the Revolve Festival at Coachella, which is an invite only, exclusive kinda thing. Good for you, Wills!

Whether single or taken, Wills is making the most of life right now, and when he's ready to settle down, one lucky lady will love having those gorgeous eyes stare at her all day.