Shook. That's how you'll be left when you peep Issa Rae on the cover of Ebony's September 2018 fashion issue. Yep, Rae surely does slay. The Insecure actor is breathtakingly beautiful in a tiered black dress with a deep V neckline and a tulle bottom. With her arms gracefully positioned above her head mimicking the shape of the "O" in the mag's title, Rae strikes a ballerina poses and absolutely owns.

This cover makes several important statements.

With Beyonce's commanding presence on the September issue of Vogue and Rihanna ushering in skinny brows on the British edition of the fashion bible, it's truly an amazing month for women of color and major magazines. The September issues are the biggest and most influential of the fashion set's editorial calendar, since they usher in all of the fall looks and trends. To have women of different backgrounds grace these covers is a win for inclusivity.

It's also a huge deal for Rae to front this particular issue of Ebony, which serves the black community. It cements her status as a fierce fashionista and reminds us that she is a role model for so many and in multiple ways.

As the mag noted in its Instagram caption revealing her as the cover star, Rae was selected for her "wit and self-reflection to tell stories of the black experience, sisterhood, and racial issues, and she makes it her business to empower a new generation of creatives."

Wow, right? The cover image is epic. Rae gives brand new meaning to the fashion staple known as the LBD.

From her elegant poses to her smile to her gorgeous hairstyles, Rae looks absolutely amazing as the latest Ebony cover celeb. With her string of memorable sartorial moments and the new season of Insecure set to launch on HBO on Aug. 12, it's Rae's time. The fashion issue of Ebony is an excellent time and way to capture it!

This user makes a critically important point. The September covers are all about diversity and celebrating black women.

Yet another powerful point from the Twitterverse.

Twitter is here for Bey, Rih, Z, Issa, and more.

The internet isn't merely loving her black gown in the cover image. It's also feeling Rae in that black pantsuit.

This cover is proof that Rae has earned her place as "one to watch" whenever she steps foot onto a red carpet or out at an event or appears on a magazine cover.

This! This is exactly it. Rae is everything!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her fashion choices have made her such a style maven. She crushed color in this roomy, neon green pantsuit.

Peter Forest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She knows how to work a pantsuit. She often chooses electrifying, crackling colors and interesting cuts.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae was gilded and gorgeous at the Met Gala!

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also loves a deeply dipping V. This white wrap dress was straight fire.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Did we mention that Issa Rae loves bright, room-filling colors? She usually rocks bright hues with such confidence. Everything she dons looks utterly fantastic on her, like this billow-y sleeved dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We can clear room for Rae on more magazine covers and their accompanying best-dressed lists.

Rae isn't just a cover girl for Ebony's fash issue. She's also a literal "COVERGIRL" since she's an ambassador for the drugstore makeup brand.

All of these things are evidence of how Rae is changing fashion and beauty conversations. She is a total source of inspo for young girls who walk into stores or look at advertising and magazines ISO someone who represents them. They'll find what they are looking for with Rae.