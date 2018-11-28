The first daughter has made her opinion on her father's strategies on immigration from Mexico known, after relative silence on this particular issue. In a Wednesday interview on Good Morning America, Ivanka Trump commented on border policy — and specifically on her father's allowance of lethal force, if need be.

ABC's Deborah Roberts brought up the thousands of Central American migrants who are currently waiting in Tijuana to seek asylum in the United States. The groups, which journeyed to the border in caravans, were condemned by the president in the run-up to the midterm election, and he's still demonstrating intense opposition to them. In her Wednesday interview, Roberts asked the first daughter, "Your father has authorized lethal force, he says, if necessary. Does that concern you?"

"I don't believe that's what he said," she began, "but his primary goal as commander in chief is obviously to protect the nation's borders. He has to protect our nation's security. Lethal force, in this case... that is not, I think, something that anyone's talking about."

Roberts countered Trump's remarks by showing her the president's statements from last Thursday, when he did, in fact, say, "If they have to, they're going to use lethal force. I've given the OK." White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had previously ordered that U.S. troops could use that option if their safety was threatened, but the legality of his decree was questioned by many.

On Good Morning America, the first daughter paused while digesting this new information. "So... lethal force, under any circumstance, would be a last resort," she said. "But he's the commander in chief of the armed forces in this country, so he always has to be able to protect the border." She added, "He's not talking about innocent asylum seekers."

She also defended her father when asked about the use of tear gas against migrant families across the border on Sunday. (The Geneva Convention outlawed the use of tear gas in wartime, but the agent is allowed as a response to domestic issues like riots.) Trump told ABC News, "I think, like any other person with a heart, it's devastating to see the images and seeing children put at risk," but added that "there are people in the caravan who are not so innocent" and that her father "has to protect our country's security."

"No one can now look at the situation we have with the caravans and say that our border is not in crisis," Trump said. "It is."

More to come ...