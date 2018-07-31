A few days ago, the president's eldest daughter announced that she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand in order to focus on her new responsibilities in Washington. But a week after the announcement, Ivanka's Trump Tower store is still open, and employees or spokespeople for the brand won't say if, or when, it's going to shut down.

Business Insider was the first to report on the store's apparently continuing operations. An unidentified employee fielding calls from the store's location referred Bustle to the public relations agency representing the Ivanka Trump Store. That PR agency declined to say whether the brick and mortar Ivanka Trump Store would be continuing operations, and if so, for how long.

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," Ivanka said in a statement last week, about the shuttering of her fashion brand. "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

According to Business Insider, the store was initially shut down immediately following Ivanka's announcement. Lights were off and the doors were closed, the publication reported. However, by Tuesday, the store was up and running, and someone was answering the phones. The Ivanka Trump Store in Trump Tower is the brand's only physical location — all other business is done either online or via other retailers that carry the brand.

A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand tell Bustle that the brand's closure has nothing to do with sales, and that the decision was solely based on Ivanka's continued work in Washington. Business Insider reports that Ivanka's clothing, shoes, and accessories will continue to be produced and sold by the company's licensing partners.

The Ivanka Trump brand has been the subject of ongoing controversy ever since Ivanka announced she would be taking a position in her father's White House. Immediately, the brand faced boycotts by consumers who were critical of her father's election, or else her work within the administration. The movement was, and is, dubbed #GrabYourWallet, and isn't exclusively linked to the Ivanka Trump brand.

Some retailers stopped carrying Ivanka's brand, or else ceased advertising that they were keeping it in stock. No company directly linked their decisions to the ongoing boycotts. The Washington Post reports that Ivanka will retain the copyrights and intellectual property that go with the brand. The brand will also reportedly continue to seek trademarks, according to the Post. This reportedly may make it possible to relaunch the brand in the future, should Ivanka decide to do so.

In the immediate future, Ivanka may have at least two and a half more years in Washington, should she work in the White House through the length of her father's presidential term. And also for the foreseeable future, it appears her eponymous store's doors will remain open.