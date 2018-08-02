Ivanka Trump’s store and eponymous brand are being scrubbed from existence, seemingly leaving nothing but a trail of media coverage and accessories behind. Ivanka’s only store was transformed into a Trump-branded shop overnight, Business Insider reported.

Although Trump announced that her fashion brand would be shuttered over a week ago on July 24, her brand’s only store — located in Trump Tower — was still selling merchandise as of Tuesday. But on Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the Ivanka Trump brand’s logo had been removed from the store’s glass windows and was replaced by the words "Trump Store." Instead of Ivanka Trump brand clothes, shoes, and accessories, now general Trump-branded merchandise lines the shelves of the shop. A photo Buisness Insider reporter Kate Taylor took showed the shelves lined with Trump bears and coffee mugs.

Trump announced last week that she’d shutter of her brand in order to maintain her focus on her work in Washington. A source close to her told People that the decision to close the brand was an emotional one for Ivanka.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," Trump said in a statement last week , according to Reuters. "So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

Trump had received criticism for making her line in China while publicly promoting products made in America. When the brand shut down, comedian John Fugelsang tweeted: “Ivanka Trump is immediately shutting down her fashion line so a moment of silence please for all those Chinese jobs lost.”

People have also argued that Ivanka’s brand benefited from her father’s policies on tariffs, which didn’t tax Chinese-made clothing and shoes, The Huffington Post reported, although Trump has not faced any formal ethics charges or investigations.

In the last few years, Ivanka Trump’s brand has had some real ups and downs. The Wall Street Journal reported that during 2016 — the year of the presidential election her father won — Ivanka’s brand did well. But it wasn’t enough. Stores such as Hudson’s Bay and Nordstrom dropped her brand after her father took office. And online sales took a hit as well.

The Journal wrote in July about an analysis of the brand from Rakuten Intelligence, noting:

Online sales of the Ivanka Trump brand sold at Amazon.com, Macy’s Inc., Bloomingdale’s and Zappos.com fell nearly 55% in the 12 months to June, compared with the year-earlier period.

Insider reported that Ivanka Trump clothing, shoes, and accessories will still be produced by the company’s licensing partners, as a brand representative said last week.

But it appears for now, Trump's Midtown store is no more. However, based on the photo Business Insider took, if you want some Trump slippers and you’re near Trump Tower, you're in luck.