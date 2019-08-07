About one week after Jade Roper Tolbert gave birth to her second child with her husband, fellow Bach alum Tanner Tolbert, the former Bachelor in Paradise star is opening up about the next stage in her motherhood journey. As the reality star posted on Aug. 7, Jade's post-pregnancy Instagram highlights the immense strength and power of the female body.

In the photo, Jade posed with her newborn son, Brooks Tolbert, as she showed off her post-pregnancy body. She captioned the post with the most beautiful message directed toward women everywhere, as she began her caption with, "Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal! It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum."

In Jade's caption, the reality star went on to say that her recovery has been a bit more difficult this time around (Jade also has a daughter, Emerson, with Tanner). Even still, she related that she has so much "respect" for her body, particularly after that stressful birthing experience. She detailed,

"A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically— the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything. But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it’s been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life. So in love, so thankful."

Jade has always taken an open and relatable stance when it comes to her communications with fans on Instagram. To announce the birth of her second child, she went that super honest route as she shared exactly how baby Brooks came into the world. On July 30, she wrote on Instagram, "I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet. I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

She went on to say that the situation was "one of the scariest moments of my life" because she felt out of control during the ordeal. But, thankfully, she had a big support team in the form of her husband, her mother, her mother-in-law, and first responders in order to help her through it.

Instead of sharing a "cute Instagrammable" for Brooks' first photo, Jade wrote that she wanted to share a more realistic snap from her son's birth, in which she can be seen cradling her son in her home, "I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Thankfully, Jade is fully in recovery mode after that difficult birthing experience. And based on her recent Instagram photo, it's clear that she's embracing that beautiful aspect of her motherhood journey with baby Brooks right by her side.