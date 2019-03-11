There's officially a new candidate for a (far in the) future Bachelor lead. Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert announced the sex of their second child in an Instagram post on Monday, March 11. As it turns out, they're expecting a baby boy, and fans couldn't be more excited for them.

To share the news, Jade posted a photo of her and Tanner smiling while their guests sprayed blue silly string at them. She captioned the photo, "IT’S A BOY!!!" Even though the soon-to-be parents of two look super excited in the photo, their daughter Emerson did not look thrilled. Maybe she wanted a baby sister instead? Or maybe she was just overwhelmed by the excitement?

Chrisley Knows Best cast member Lindsie Chrisley commented on the photo, "All I can look at is Emmy's face," along with some laughing crying faces. Jade replied, "she clearly had plans to boss around a little sister." That may be true, but Tanner had different plans in mind. He's been very open about hoping for a baby boy to join their family.

On March 10, Jade posted a photo of their family before the sex reveal. Tanner wore an all-blue outfit, Jade rocked a pink top, and their daughter Emmy wore both colors. In the caption, Jade shared,

"Tanner’s clearly team boy, so I felt I should represent team girl!! And…Emmy, well, she’s still not sure about any of it! Let’s hear your guesses, boy or girl!?"

In an April 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Jade said three kids "would be the magic number" to complete their family, but Tanner had other plans in in mind. He chimed in, "I’m going to keep trying until we have a boy." And now that they have a boy on the way, will they be a family of four forever? Or will they go for baby number three eventually?

Tanner discussed the possibility of a third child in another April 2018 interview with People. He admitted,

"I think the third one is the scariest one because at least there’s two of us, and by the time the second one would come along, Emmy would be old enough for me to kind of handle."

Tanner also joked about the possibility of having all girls during that same interview. He remarked, "I mean, if we had four girls… I’m not saying I wouldn’t try again."

Even though Tanner has been avid about his desire to have a son, Jade shared a different opinion in that same People interview. She said, "Actually, our next one, I would love to have a girl if I could choose. Then, she explained, "I like the idea of sisters, and then a boy." Well, it is still Emmy to have a sister who's close in age if they do end up adding a third child to their family.

No matter what they found out about their second child's sex, the couple would have been very excited. Nevertheless, they do have some work to do now. They need to come up with the perfect name for a baby boy.

In that 2018 People interview, the Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed they already have a name picked out for a daughter. In contrast, Tanner shared, "Boy, we’re still debating." Jade added, "Boy names are hard for us for some reason."

Well, they do have a good amount of time to come up with the perfect name. After all, baby Tolbert is not due until August.