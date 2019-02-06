Bachelor in Paradise fans are already so excited for the second Janner baby. Thankfully, they don't even need to wait for the child's birth for new social media content. Yup, Jade and Tanner Tolbert's second child has an Instagram account. Not only that, but the baby-to-be (@tinytolbert) actually has 24,000 of followers right now, and that number is bound to grow.

Case in point, Jade and Tanner's first child Emerson Tolbert currently has 141,000 followers on her own Instagram account. Emmy is only 1 year old and yet she has a major presence on social media. Obviously, her parents run the account, but still, there's a great interest in all Emmy-related content.

People love babies and people love the Bachelor franchise, so of course, an Instagram account devoted to a Bachelor in Paradise baby is going to be a major draw. For example, Bachelor alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's unborn daughter already has an Instagram account, too. This is becoming a go-to move for the franchise alums.

Currently, the new Tiny Tolbert only follows three people: mom, dad, and big sister Emmy, and there are two posts on the account as of right now. The first is a sonogram photo with the caption, "my first selfie." Most likely, this is only the first of many selfies on social media.

The second post is a video of big sister Emmy holding her ears during a conversation with her parents about adding a sibling to the family. The caption reads, "Yes Emmy... I am in here... see you in August."

Soon enough, the Tolbert baby's account will likely be full of sibling photos and videos. The Bachelor in Paradise alums confirmed that Jade is due to give birth in August 2019. In a Jan. 28 Instagram post, Tanner shared,

"By the looks of that smile... it looks like Emmy is excited to be a big sister... baby #2 coming to an Instagram near you August 2019."

This means that the Tolbert family could have several things to celebrate that month: the birth of baby number two, Emmy's second birthday, the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premiere, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's wedding, and the reveal of their baby's name, since they can't go by "Tiny Tolbert" forever. Eventually there will be an Instagram account with the baby's name, and once that's revealed, he or she will be a social media influencer straight out of the womb — literally.

Even before the Tiny Tolbert account was created, Jade and Tanner's baby was referenced on social media. On Jan. 28, Jade broke the news with a family photoshoot on the beach while holding up a strip of sonogram photos. In the Instagram announcement, Jade revealed,

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

Jade and Tanner aren't the only people who have been "dreaming of" baby number two. Their friends, family members, and yes, even devoted fans are beyond excited about the new addition. Clearly, since their unborn child already has 24,000 followers.