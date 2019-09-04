It's only a matter of time before we get all of our caffeine, hydration, and alcohol needs in one little syringe that we inject directly into our eyeballs each day — but until that lovely bit of technology arrives, we have something pretty good. Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee has just launched on the scene and it looks like it packs a wallop. Just like traditional Jägermeister, it's meant to be drunk ice cold and in a shot. Your mornings may never be the same. (And, let's be honest, I give it about two minutes until someone makes it to a Jäger Bomb.)

According to the company, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is made from their classic combination of Jägermeister's 56 herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits — but with the added twist of Arabica coffee and cocoa.

“Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced,” Jack Carson, Director of Innovation at Mast-Jägermeister US, explained in a press release. “Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee fits seamlessly into our portfolio and strengthens our position as the world’s leading liqueur brand, while speaking to our audience who want to live boldly and experience disruptive new things.”

Beware — the Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee contains 33% alcohol, so it will be just as punchy as you imagine. And, crucially, that means you should not drink it like it's coffee. (That said, according to the company, although the caffeine content may vary due to the fact that coffee beans are natural products, each shot includes approximately 10% of the caffeine of a cup of coffee.) But if you're already getting excited, you might want to pump the breaks, because the new brew will be hitting shelves here and in the UK in Jan. 2020. You'll be able to nab it for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle or $32.99 for the full 1 liter.

Jägermeister

Although Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee looks like the most intense alcohol-coffee combo that's been presented to us in a long while, it's by no means the only one. A lot of cocktails combine coffee and alcohol, but to make our lazy asses happy many drinks companies have started doing the combinations for us. From Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee, which fills me with confusion and then delight and then confusion again, to SKYY Infusions Cold Brew Coffee Vodka, which is basically begging to be made into an espresso martini, there are plenty of options out there.

If you're looking for a mellower option, then there's always Baileys Cold Brew Cans, which come in two non-alcoholic flavors but still deliver on that classic Baileys' taste. Personally, I'm more partial to having my coffee in gummy form and skipping the alcohol vibe altogether, but to each their own. As long as you're getting that sweet, sweet caffeine you'll be motoring along just fine. And for those of you who don't need caffeine to function... I salute you. And I fear you.

Fans of late-night shots and Jäger Bombs will undoubtedly welcome the debut of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee — even if it is a few months a way. For some of us it may seem a little overwhelming (my hand is right the hell up over here), but for others it's going to be just the trick. But with great power comes great responsibility, so please Coffee Jäger Bomb responsibly.