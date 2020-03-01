John Mulaney has made his love of musical theater abundantly clear, but he's not the only fan. Jake Gyllenhaal joined Mulaney on SNL for the host's third installment of his "Diner Lobster" sketch. Gyllenhaal and Mulaney had worked together for the latter's children's musical special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch. While he portrayed the zany Mr. Music in that, Gyllenhaal sang on Saturday Night Live — and defied gravity — for a Wicked parody in "The Phantom of LaGuardia" sketch.

The movie star proved he had pipes on Broadway in 2017 when he starred in Sunday in the Park with George opposite another Sack Lunch Bunch star Annaleigh Ashford. (They're both reprising their roles for an upcoming run in London.) But for the far-less-serious "The Phantom of LaGuardia," Gyllenhaal portrayed "guy who travels in pajamas." His airport style choice of striped pajamas, red socks, and moccasin slippers wasn't about comfort though. As he sang to the tune of "Defying Gravity," he wants to make the process of going through airport security as easy as possible for the TSA officers. Doing his best Elphaba impression, he sang as he was hoisted up into the air, "You can tell that I enjoy security. You can search way up in my cavity. You can pat me down!"

But just because Gyllenhaal flew off didn't mean he was going to successfully arrive at his destination of Cleveland. He returned with the rest of the cast of "The Phantom of LaGuardia" for the final song, "Plane to Nowhere." SNL musical guest (and another Sack Lunch Bunch alum) David Byrne appeared as a disgruntled baggage handler to spoof on his Talking Heads' song "Road to Nowhere" for the grand finale.

As Byrne temporarily wrapped up his show American Utopia on Broadway, it was a fitting closing. But Mulaney also incorporated some more classic tunes from the Great White Way with nods to "The Phantom of the Opera" from The Phantom of the Opera, "Tomorrow" from Annie, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors, and "America" and "Cool" from the recently-returned-to-Broadway West Side Story. Earlier in the episode, Mulaney also took on The Sound of Music.

Just like he had done with "Diner Lobster" and "Bodega Man," Mulaney exposed a gross aspect of NYC living — this time, ordering sushi at LaGuardia Airport — through the spirit of Broadway song. And while everyone who has appeared in this SNL musical trilogy is a star, there's no denying Gyllenhaal stole the show with his wickedly talented performance.