The official show may not air until June 17, but the stars from the MTV Movie & TV Awards were all out on Saturday night. From performer Lizzo to host Zachary Levi, the stars looked fab, and Jameela Jamil's look at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards was definitely one of the best of the night.

Unfortunately, none of the Jamil's The Good Place co-stars walked the carpet by her side (but she did attend with partner James Blake, according to Instagram). Given that she is presenting at the awards show and neither she, another member of the cast, nor the show is nominated, it makes sense that she'd roll solo.

For her presenting and red carpet duties, the actor chose to rock an ultra-cool, chain-accented black Balmain mini dress complete with a ruffled, tutu-like bottom and matching sleeves. Her hair was down in her signature waves with her bangs parted in the center. The look wasn't all black for the summer awards show, though. Jamil paired the dark dress with a thick, bright green graphic eyeliner that covered her lid and accented her bottom lash line.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Basically, she looked like an icon right out of the 1980s.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the 80s went millennial, right?

Jameela Jamil/Instagram

While Jamil's whole look was definitely one of the best on the carpet, it also signaled that a major trend is still lurking around in the beauty world. Color is having a huge moment in beauty, and Jamil's green liner is part of a bigger trend toward pops of color in makeup looks for the summer.

Jameela Jamil/Instagram

Major brands are taking note of makeup users' love of color, too. Part of Rihanna's brand, Fenty Beauty's summer launch were sets of graphic liquid eyeliners in shades of lime green, hot pink, and bright blue. Then, there's Anastasia Beverly Hill's recent launch. The brand collaborated with RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to launch a vibrant eyeshadow palette designed and inspired by the drag queen.

Jamil's makeup look for the MTV Movie & TV Awards shouldn't surprise you when it comes to the star's style. Sure, her The Good Place character Tahani Al-Jamil sticks to neutral makeup and ultra-feminine silhouettes and patterns, Jamil is a bit more of a risk taker, and she seems to love a good bit of fun in her fashion as well.

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Jamil looked stunning in a multi-toned coral dress that features some perfectly flowy fabric and thin straps. It was a classic look, but Jamil has a sense of humor. She paired the dress with the world's best earrings, a set that looked like goldfish in clear plastic bags that she actually got off Etsy for just $10.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she may not be rocking fish earrings at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Good Place star's red carpet look was still full of a playful sense of fashion. From the ruffled skirt to the graphic green liner, Jamil knows how to have a little fun with her style.