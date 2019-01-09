The 76th Golden Globe Awards were held Jan. 6 and it seemed that most of the night went off without a hitch. While there many great takeaways from the event, one of the most talked about moments actually revolved around a woman photobombing celebs' red carpet photos with a Fiji water tray. Although the pics, which quickly circulated the internet, were entertaining to some, E! News reports that Jamie Lee Curtis wasn't at all amused by Fiji Water Girl meme which took place on the carpet that night.

The Halloween actor took to social media on Tuesday to address what she called the company's "blatant promotions" during the 2019 Golden Globes. Curtis addressed the situation of being photobombed by Fiji water's models on both Instagram and Twitter, saying that they still appeared in her photos after she "specifically moved away" from their presence. It's worth pointing out that the photo that Curtis posted was notably credited as being taken by a Fiji photographer. It also sounds as if there were possibly other snapshots that were taken by the company which she also did not approve of. (Bustle reached out to Fiji Water about Curtis' comments, but have not yet received a response.)

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained in her post.

However, Curtis reveals that her attempts were futile, posting a side shot of herself along with the infamous Fiji Water model. She went on to explain, "Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens."

Curtis ended by sharing a suggestion for future situations, adding, "The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."

Despite Curtis' post, the Fiji Water girl, who was later identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert, became one of the ceremony's biggest memes, photobombing celebs including Amy Adams, Idris Elba, Camilla Belle, Jim Carrey, Cody Fern, and Richard Madden. E! News points out that Curtis is the only celeb who has yet to speak out about Fiji Water's PR stunt at the annual celebrations.

Fiji, which according to Time has been the official brand for the show since 2015, often has their ambassadors walk around at award shows serving beverages to Hollywood A-listers. However Cuthbert, who has notably been one of their models at other events, managed to steal the show long before it even started this past Sunday with her red carpet appearance.

After making waves during the event, Cuthbert took to Instagram to reveal her identity as the Fiji Water Girl, posting a photo of herself in front of a Golden Globe sign along with the caption, "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl." She also started a Twitter account that shared many of the memes that came from the night. In fact, her presence became so popular that fans began starting parody Twitter handles, sharing memes, photoshopped images, and other celebrity encounters featuring Cuthbert.

During a recent interview with The Cut, Cuthbert explained that the whole thing as been "such a surreal experience" and revealed that she initially had no idea that she was trending while she was working the red carpet. She told the outlet,

“They were like, 'oh, you’re trending on Twitter,' but I thought they were talking about Fiji or the Fiji girls as a whole. I had no idea they they were talking about me specifically. I didn’t really fully grasp it until a few hours later when I had Wi-Fi service and was able to look at what was going on.”

Although the viral moment was clearly a win for Cuthbert and Fiji, it seems that the red carpet snapshots didn't sit to well with Jamie Lee Curtis.