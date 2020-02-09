Janelle Monáe just arrived to the 2020 Oscars red carpet straight from another galaxy — well, at least that's how she looks. The singer-songwriter wore an otherworldly silver gown by Ralph Lauren, replete with a sparkling headpiece and an open back. Accessorizing with a choker, a swoop bang, and her signature red lipstick, Monáe pulled off one of the best-dressed looks of Oscars night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

More to come...