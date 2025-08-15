Dua Lipa is back in vacation mode. When the singer isn’t traveling the world on her Radical Optimism Tour, which hits the U.S. in September, she’s heading somewhere for a nice holiday or five. And of course, she always comes prepared with the ultimate vacation looks, from luxe bikinis to designer co-ords.

For her latest trip, as she shared on Instagram, Lipa brought many of her friends (plus her fiancé, Callum Turner) to a tropical destination. “Sun, sea, the bestest of best friends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! feeling v lucky n loved,” she wrote for her slideshow, which showed off many bikinis and sheer beach attire.

Dua’s Layered Bikini

Sailing aboard a yacht with her friends, Lipa wore not just one, but two swimsuits at once. She donned a layered bikini look, featuring an itty-bitty brown top over a glittery sky blue bra. The matching bottoms also had a brown high-cut thong on top of low-cut blue undies, both with string ties at her hips.

Just like Lipa layered other bikinis, she also doubled up on all of her accessories. She donned two necklaces, including a gold pendant and a diamond-encrusted chain, plus twin gold Chanel cuff bracelets and a gold band to match her watch. She also wore two statement rings and dangly hoop earrings.

Dua’s Sheer Skirt & Thong

For one of her dinner looks, Lipa covered up without sacrificing a glimpse of her swimwear. Posing in her villa, she donned a classic white tank top with a rectangular emblem, and a completely see-through skirt that was cinched with an oversized white belt.

The skirt’s sheer fabric allowed Lipa to show off her silky thong and white stockings underneath, adding a lingerie twist to her beach ensemble. She completed the look with metallic accessories, including a chunky silver bracelet, a wavy silver cuff, and a galactic choker necklace.

Dua’s Golden Bikini

On another pool day, Lipa wore a luxurious black bikini, including a triangle top tied together with a gold pendant and matching bottoms with gold bobble chains along her hips. She went simple with her accessories this time, choosing just a pair of dangly gold earrings.

At this point, Lipa should just add travel expert to her ever-growing resume.