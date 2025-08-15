Celebrity Style
Dua Lipa Wore A Layered Bikini Under Her Sheer Skirt
The singer’s vacation looks are unmatched.
Dua Lipa is back in vacation mode. When the singer isn’t traveling the world on her Radical Optimism Tour, which hits the U.S. in September, she’s heading somewhere for a nice holiday or five. And of course, she always comes prepared with the ultimate vacation looks, from luxe bikinis to designer co-ords.
For her latest trip, as she shared on Instagram, Lipa brought many of her friends (plus her fiancé, Callum Turner) to a tropical destination. “Sun, sea, the bestest of best friends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! feeling v lucky n loved,” she wrote for her slideshow, which showed off many bikinis and sheer beach attire.
Dua’s Layered Bikini
Sailing aboard a yacht with her friends, Lipa wore not just one, but two swimsuits at once. She donned a layered bikini look, featuring an itty-bitty brown top over a glittery sky blue bra. The matching bottoms also had a brown high-cut thong on top of low-cut blue undies, both with string ties at her hips.
Just like Lipa layered other bikinis, she also doubled up on all of her accessories. She donned two necklaces, including a gold pendant and a diamond-encrusted chain, plus twin gold Chanel cuff bracelets and a gold band to match her watch. She also wore two statement rings and dangly hoop earrings.
Dua’s Sheer Skirt & Thong
For one of her dinner looks, Lipa covered up without sacrificing a glimpse of her swimwear. Posing in her villa, she donned a classic white tank top with a rectangular emblem, and a completely see-through skirt that was cinched with an oversized white belt.
The skirt’s sheer fabric allowed Lipa to show off her silky thong and white stockings underneath, adding a lingerie twist to her beach ensemble. She completed the look with metallic accessories, including a chunky silver bracelet, a wavy silver cuff, and a galactic choker necklace.
Dua’s Golden Bikini
On another pool day, Lipa wore a luxurious black bikini, including a triangle top tied together with a gold pendant and matching bottoms with gold bobble chains along her hips. She went simple with her accessories this time, choosing just a pair of dangly gold earrings.
At this point, Lipa should just add travel expert to her ever-growing resume.