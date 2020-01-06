Jason Momoa wore a velvet teal jacket to the 2020 Golden Globes. Then, at some point, he took it off, leaving the internet to behold Momoa in a tank top.

The Aquaman star walked the red carpet earlier Sunday evening in a wide-lapeled tuxedo jacket layered over a black tank top. But by the time Brian Cox took the stage to accept his award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Succession, it appeared draped over the shoulders of Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet. Twitter was replete with screenshots from those who caught it all happen live, and pleas for screenshots from those who blinked. "everyone is talking about jason momoa's tank top and I MISSED IT. pls. a photo. anyone," begged one user.

Momoa, who currently stars in See from AppleTV+, presented an award later in the evening for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, by which point, as one might have feared, his jacket reappeared.

This is not the first time that Momoa's sartorial choices have set off the internet on awards night. At the 2019 Oscars, it was his velvet dusty rose Fendi scrunchie, which perfectly matched his velvet dusty rose Fendi tuxedo, that stole the show.

But for this one stolen bare-armed moment, the internet would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for setting the thermostat so low.