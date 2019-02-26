Of all of the celebrity gossip out there in the ecosphere, Girl Scout cookie gossip has to be the purest of the pure. I mean, there's not a lot of it out there — Girl Scouts are a wholesome lot — but when it happens, it's pure gold. Last week the internet exploded when a genius Girl Scout decided to turn her Samoas into Jason Momoas by putting a shirtless photo of Jason Momoa on the side of her cookies — which ended up being, unsurprisingly, great for business. The Game of Thrones and Aquaman star is easy on the eyes and, apparently, hard on the wallets. Now the star has replied — and it continues to be glorious.

If you missed all of the action last week, Charlotte Holmberg basically won everything for forever. Per Denver's 9News, this savvy fifth grader gained the nickname “Cookie CEO” after selling literally thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies. All by slapping a photo of Jason Momoa right on the side of her Samoa boxes — with a little help from Mom, who made the whole thing look really slick and legit. It was a lightning bolt of genius, an entrepreneurial rush, and it paid off. I just want her to keep making business decisions forever and forever, because it's really not going to get any better than this. If she could start handling my PR/student loans/life, that would be great.

Luckily, these Momoas went viral right around the same time that Mr. Momoa himself was getting ready for this year's Oscars. ET spoke to Momoa and Lisa Bonet, his wife, about all of the Momoas buzz — and he was totally on board.

"I love Girl Scout cookies, I was waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some," Momoa told ET. "I want the shortbread — and then you put those in the freezer and that’s the best way." A man with a cookie storage plan, that's something I can get behind. My plan is to eat them as quickly as possible — short term, sure, but they always have a home.

Anyway, this was a glorious moment — until I realized that Samoas aren't even his favorite Girl Scout cookie. This is unacceptable and is first of all, wrong, because Samoas are factually the best of all cookies. And secondly, if your name (and your chest) is on the box, then it sure as heck should be your favorite. Still, he was enthusiastic nonetheless, which I appreciate.

Bonet agreed with Momoa's sentiment, telling ET, "I think he just wants his cut." Truthfully, Lisa Bonet could ask me for anything under the sun and I would oblige. I will get your husband those cookies, Lisa Bonet, I will get them for him if it takes me down to my last breath.

With everything else hitting the internet these days, this bolt of wholesomeness is totally welcome. Thank you, Holmberg, for coming up with such a genius idea, and to Momoa and Bonet for helping the plot thicken in the most glorious of ways. Turns out 2019 may not be so bad after all.