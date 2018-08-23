Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to get married and they want everyone to know it. Vanderpump Rules fans are going to want to see these photos from Jax and Brittany's engagement party, which they threw on Aug. 21 in Topanga, California. It looked like a classy affair with a gorgeous flower wall, you know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West style. But don't you worry, they still stayed true to their Pump Rules party ways.

Pretty much everyone from the Bravo series was in attendance, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, Peter Madrigal, Kristen Doute, Jeremy Madix, and even Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

Jax and Brittany told People,

"We are just so overwhelmed by all the support from our family and friends and are over the moon to be sharing this special evening with them."

According to People, "60 of their closes friends and family" were at the party. The couple didn't expect their loved ones to drive themselves to the event, so they provided a 40-person party bus for everyone. Of course, they did. If that isn't enough, People reported Jax and Brittany even hired a magician and palm reader.

Based on the photos shared by Jax, Brittany, and their costars, it turned out be even more of a great night than the couple could've expected. Brittany wrote on Instagram, "Enchanted engagement of my dreams!! I woke up feeling SO loved and SO lucky. Last night was MAGICAL and I am so blessed to have so many amazing loved ones to share these moments with." As for Jax, he tweeted, "What an amazing night thank you to all our family and friends for making our night so magical. Now it’s time to plan a wedding."

The couple have yet to announce an official wedding date, but Brittany told Bravo's The Daily Dish on July 11 that the wedding will be next summer. Until the date is confirmed and the big day actually happens, let's take a look at the photos from their engagement party, which was filled with love, laughter, and yes, a beer bong.

They Are So In Love

Yeah, they like each other just a little bit.

Look At This Cake

The cake and cupcakes are almost too pretty to eat.

Stassi's Caption Says It All

It sure sounds like the party was a blast.

Her Friends Support Her Completely

Scheana is so happy her friend is happy.

Family & Friends Were Everywhere

They had family from Brittany's home state, Kentucky, fly in, too. As those who watched Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky know, the man in the black shirt is Brittany's dad. The man to the left of Jax is Brittany's brother, Wes Cartwright. Yes, that's Wes, who Jax gave $13,000 to so Wes' wife could undergo IVF in hopes of having a baby. They welcomed their daughter in October 2017.

Here's Lance Bass

Oh, hey, Lance. If you haven't heard, Jax and Lance may be getting into business together.

Their Love Is Very Real

They even danced to Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" here, which if you know the lyrics, is the most appropriate song for their story. They should probably dance to this song at their wedding. Or maybe they'll go with Twain's "From This Moment On"?

Look At This Party Bus

This isn't any ordinary party bus.

It Was Seriously Lit

That looks about right.

Sandoval In His Element

There's the beer bong.

Here's Logan & Lala

Yes, even James Kennedy's friend was invited.

Katie & Stassi Looking Adorable

They had fun on the party bus.

Brittany Loving Life

Brittany had the time of her life.

Can you imagine Jax and Brittany's wedding? It will most likely be an even bigger affair than their engagement party.