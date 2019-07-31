If you thought the events of The Bachelorette's July 30 finale left you feeling as though you were on a roller coaster, you're not alone. As People reported, Jed's ex-girlfriend's response to Hannah's Bachelorette finale pretty much aligned with what the rest of Bachelor Nation thought about the drama-filled end to the season.

In case you missed the Bachelorette finale, you missed a lot. After giving Jed Wyatt her final rose, Hannah Brown found out that her fiancé was seeing a woman, Haley Stevens, up until the night before went to Los Angeles to appear on the ABC series (Jed claimed that Haley, with whom he shared "I love you's" and went on multiple vacations with, was not his girlfriend and that they were simply hanging out... yes, seriously). Well, after finding out about Jed's lies, Hannah revealed on the After the Final Rose special that she and the reality contestant were no longer together. And as for how Haley feels about how this all played out, she related to People that the experience has felt like a "roller coaster."

She also told the publication that she has a great deal of sympathy for the Bachelorette lead, saying, "The hardest part is that there was this other woman involved who knew nothing about me. As hurt as I was, that was tough. I’m not the only person who had my heart ripped out.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Haley continued to tell People that she was "heartbroken for Hannah, just as the rest of Bachelor Nation was and that she never wanted nor expected Jed's reality TV journey to "go so far" (Haley previously told People in June that Jed told her he would be going on The Bachelorette to help further his music career, which she was on board with at the time). She said,

“It’s heartbreaking for her. And it makes me sad that this made her sad. I’ve had the opportunity to take ownership for what I did wrong. I should have had a higher standard for the things I wanted. And if I had known this would go so far, I would have said, this is unacceptable. This was supposed to be Hannah’s love story.”

“I don’t know if there is anyone in the country who can sympathize with her like I can,” she added, saying that she was in a similar boat to Hannah after Jed's deceit, “I know how it feels to be blindsided. And I will never be in that situation again.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Haley, who, like Jed, is an aspiring singer, previously told People in June that she was in a relationship with the contestant for months up until he left to be on the ABC series, which is how Hannah, and the rest of Bachelor Nation, found out about the final rose recipient's dating history. “He was always so reassuring,” the singer told the publication about Jed, “He told me the show was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Regardless of Jed's true intentions behind going on The Bachelorette, there were, of course, real feelings involved, which is why it was so heartbreaking to see how hurt Hannah was after learning about her then-fiancé's deceit. But, despite the heartbreak that Jed caused (for both the reality star and Haley), "Hannah's love story" may have a happy ending after all, if drinks with runner-up Tyler Cameron go well, that is.