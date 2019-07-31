Almost every season of The Bachelorette has ended with someone popping the question, and even though Hannah's season has been a bit unconventional, it included an engagement, too. Jed's proposal to Hannah on The Bachelorette incorporated his love for music, and it's not surprising at all that he'd include a song he wrote for that moment. But just as unsurprisingly, Twitter really didn't want to hear it.

As soon as Jed arrived at the proposal spot with his guitar on hand, it was pretty clear what was about to happen. But to his credit, he did start things off in a pretty normal way — sharing that he was in love with Hannah and how she makes him feel.

"The way that you made me feel and the light that you have inside of you is brighter than I ever could have imagined," Jed said. "I never thought I could love someone like this this fast, and the other side is kind of unsure, but right here is for sure and I know that I love you."

Then, he said he wasn't so good at talking, so he whipped out a guitar and performed a song that he seemingly wrote himself. The song started out like this:

"After all that you've been through/ And those times you wish you knew/ Who's on the other side of all those restless nights/ We always knew it's me and you."

There was more to it than that, but fans weren't having it, and they made their thoughts more than clear on Twitter.

