Although it's only been three weeks since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their split, that hasn't stopped them from moving forward with separating their lives. As proof that she's seemingly ready to move on, Jenna Dewan Tatum recently changed her social media name back to “Jenna Dewan” on both Twitter and Instagram, according to People.

Both actors have continued to remain mostly silent about their separation over the past month, aside from their initial statement. However, Dewan has been spotted out and about attending workout classes and has also reportedly returned to work on Fox's new musical drama, Mixtape, according to Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, April 18, Dewan posted her first YouTube video since the split. The video, titled A Little Dance, features her dancing to Henry Green’s “Something” on the beach in a white dress. The description read, “Inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx.” That same day, Dewan also took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in Danskin lingerie. Fans were quick to take notice of Tatum's show of support for his ex's photo, with InStyle pointing out that the 37-year-old actor liked the snapshot.

Jenna Dewan on YouTube

While it's great to see that things appear to be amicable between the former couple, it seems that Dewan is looking forward to her new single life with the return of her maiden name. Earlier this month, People reported that Dewan had been leaning on the support of her family since the news of she and Tatum's split became public. A source told the outlet, "Jenna is doing great! She seems relieved that they announced the separation. She is continuing with her life as usual.”

Slow rolling her way back into the social media world, Dewan's first Instagram post following their split shared a message of gratitude for all of the support she's received since making the announcement that she and Tatum were separating. The photo, which was posted to Dewan's Instagram on April 12, featured the 37-year-old dancer in a white flowing dress with the beach as her backdrop. She captioned the pic, "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back," along with heart and prayer hand emojis. Tatum, on the other hand, has been completely absent from social media since posting their breakup announcement to his Instagram account earlier this month.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dewan and Tatum broke the news of their split in a joint statement, which read that although they've "had a magical journey together," they have "lovingly chosen to separate." The statement read:

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Sharing that they remain dedicated to raising their young daughter, the joint announcement explained that the pair have no plans to comment any further on the matter.

Their statement continued:

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

The reason behind Dewan and Tatum's decision to call it quits remains a mystery. However, sources for People claimed Tatum had moved out of the family's L.A. home months before their statement was released and said that former couple have been in the process of separating for quite some time now. A source claimed, “This has been a long time coming. Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

As their separation continues to move forward, it appears that Dewan is ready to embark on whatever the future holds.