It's been almost two weeks since they announced their breakup, and things still seem amicable between Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. While both actors have continued to remain mum about their separation, Dewan's first Instagram since her split from Tatum shares a message of gratitude for all of the support she's received from fans. The photo, which was posted to Dewan's Instagram on April 12, featured the 37-year-old dancer in a white flowing dress with the beach as her backdrop. She captioned the pic, "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back," along with heart and prayer hand emojis.

Us Weekly shared that actor Joanna Garcia Swisher commented on the pic, writing, “Angel” in the comment section, while Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler added, “Love you babes!!” Not only are fans supporting her, but so are fellow stars.

Both Dewan and Tatum have not been active on social media since the announcement of their split was shared on April 2, but People reported that Dewan has been leaning on the support of her family since the news became public. A source told the outlet, "Jenna is doing great! She seems relieved that they announced the separation. She is continuing with her life as usual.”

Over the past few days, Dewan has also been spotted coming out of workout classes and has also returned to work on Fox's new musical drama, Mixtape, according to Daily Mail.

Dewan and Tatum broke the news of their split by sharing a joint message which read that although they've "had a magical journey together" that they have "lovingly chosen to separate." The statement read:

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Sharing that they remain dedicated to raising their young daughter, the joint announcement explained that the pair have no plans to comment any further on the matter. They continued:

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

Although the news may have come as a bit of a surprise to fans, People reports, that the former couple have been in the process of separating for quite some time now. Multiple sources reportedly told the outlet that Tatum had moved out of the family's L.A. home months before the statement was released. A source claimed, “This has been a long time coming. Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another source told People that conflicting work schedules may have been the basis for the split. “There was no other person, it was just a series of issues and fights resulting from both having busy careers in different locations and a child at home. It happens to the best marriages,” the insider shared.

Dewan and Tatum started dating shortly after they met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and later tied the knot in 2009. The former couple welcomed their only child Everly in May 2013 in London, which was where Tatum had been filming Jupiter Ascending, per Us Weekly.

Though their separation comes as super sad news to fans, it's great to see that Dewan still has the love and support of her fans.