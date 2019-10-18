It's awkward enough to find out your ex is dating someone new by casually scrolling through Instagram. But, imagine discovering your ex already moved on via a slew of rumors all across the internet. That's exactly what happened with Jenna Dewan, who felt "blindsided" when Channing Tatum started dating Jessie J several months after their split, since she found out along with the rest of the general public.

In E! News' excerpt from Dewan's soon-to-be-released book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, the actor recalled, "I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening. There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided." While she ultimately decided to handle the situation with grace, that doesn't mean it wasn't "really difficult."

News first broke that Dewan's ex-husband, Tatum, was dating the singer nearly one year ago. In October 2018, Us Weekly reported the couple had been dating for a few months at that point, but the relationship still felt new. They're still going strong today, and Jessie J even met her boyfriend's daughter, Everly, whom he shares with Dewan. The singer told The Times that Everly is "absolutely lovely" and confirmed she's "very happy" with Tatum.

After nine years of marriage, Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April 2018. They released a joint statement, which read in part, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple... We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly." Since then, they've prioritized co-parenting, including reuniting last Halloween to take Everly trick-or-treating.

Just like Tatum, Dewan has moved on post-split. She's been dating Broadway star Steve Kazee for a little over a year now. In September, they announced they're welcoming their first child together. According to E! News, Dewan made sure to tell Tatum the news first before they made any public announcement.

Even though they're both in new relationships now, Dewan shared in the book excerpt that the "separation tested [her] in ways [she] hadn't thought possible," especially since "the rumor mill was churning out story after story." Now, she's telling her side when Gracefully You comes out on Oct. 22.