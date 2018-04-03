Another day, another celebrity split. But even if breakups are common in Hollywood, that doesn't make them any less surprising. If you're wondering why Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split up, though, don't expect that there's any juicy gossip to gush over. In fact, they're already shutting down rumors in advance. In a message posted to Instagram on Monday, the Step Up pair shared the news of their separation in their own way — and no, they're not letting salacious stories spread.

While they leave the reasoning vague, from the sound of it, they simply grew apart. Tatum and Dewan's joint statement reads, in part:

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

And here's the important part of their message that can't get repeated enough: "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Earlier in the statement, they make that same message all the more clear with a sly nod to "alternative facts" and a wink emoticon (in case the joke wasn't totally obvious). The pair wrote:

"We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' ;) So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."

No matter what specific moment or reason led to their split, it's fair that they're keeping that part private, and instead, deciding to focus on avoiding any rumors. Given the way stories spread in Hollywood, it also makes sense they're preventing people from wondering the worst.

At the end of the couple's message, signed "Chan&Jenna," they also request privacy at this time. Considering they have a young daughter, that's more than reasonable. Their statement wraps up as follows:

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a refresher, Tatum and Dewan tied the knot back in summer 2009. They had gotten engaged the previous year in Maui, and surely no one who grew up in the '00s can forget when Tatum and Dewan starred in Step Up together in 2006. The dance movie became a mega-hit (spurring a number of sequels), but none were quite as popular as the one that led to the lead actors' real-life love story. Heck, they even recreated their iconic dance scene for the movie's 10-year anniversary in 2016, and the internet nearly melted into a giant puddle.

But as the sometimes cliché saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And for Tatum and Dewan, it just sounds like separating was the right move for them, no matter how sad fans may be. At least those same fans can take solace in the fact that they really do seem confident in their decision, which they say they "lovingly" made. They also added, "love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Whether that means their careers are taking them in different directions, or whatever else it may be, at least they support each other's journeys. And that's exactly what fans can be doing too — no rumors necessary.