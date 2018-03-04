What would you do if you saw the Kardashian family on vacation? If the answer is "have a happy freak out," you're not alone. In fact, even NBC stars feel the same way. Jenna Fischer spotted the Kardashian family while on vacation in Japan, and posted a hilarious photo of the sighting on Instagram. Even though she herself is a famous actor — she starred on The Office from 2005-2013 and currently stars in the TV series Splitting Up Together — Fischer acted as starstruck as anyone else would.

According to the post, the actor was checking out of her Tokyo hotel, where she'd been vacationing for a few days, and unbeknownst to her, the Kardashians were staying there, too. Great minds do think alike, so what did the actor do? Introduce herself? Take selfies together? No, no. She ended up starstruck and snapped a covert photo. "We found the Kardashians. At our hotel. I think they were checking out as we were checking in," she wrote on Instagram, "So crazy. #kyoto"

Fischer snapped an Instagram photo of the Kardashians in motion, both on their phones and rocking cozy plane outfits. Later, she posed for a mini Kardashian-style photoshoot by herself. The actor best known as mousy Pam Beesly let her inner Kardashian soar. If only she could have stopped and ask Kourtney for tips! Not that she needed them, though.

As for the photoshoot? Turns out Fischer might have a favorite member of the Kardashian extended universe. She went full Kourtney K, and she knew it. In the caption, Fischer wrote:

Channeling my inner Kardashian. I had to. (Swipe to see my inspiration @kourtneykardash) #twins#kyoto#samehotel#manyfilters Btw, I made my husband move our suitcase so I could sit on this shelf for the recreation. Haha!

The mini dramatic photoshoot is beyond fun, and not just because watching famous people try and channel one another is delightful. Fischer has a distinctly cool Instagram, with lots of pictures of her coffee, her best friend (and former Office co-star) Angela Kinsey, her glasses, and work. Her captions are always effusive, and she's not afraid to reference the TV series that made her famous at pretty much every turn. Sometimes, of course, Fischer will post a glamorous red carpet photo, but it's way more likely that a fan scrolling through to get snapshots of her life as any other mom. Fischer going full Kardashian was a cute change from her regular posts. She nailed it, too!

It seemed like Fischer, fresh off of promoting her new film The 15:17 to Paris, was just in Japan to take some time off from work. The Kardashians, meanwhile, are helping Kim's husband promote his new fashion line in Tokyo. Even Khloe is there, and yes, she's still extremely pregnant. Her doctor gave her the OK to travel, though. Or at least, that's what she's told her fans. If any other celebrities are hanging out in Japan, it would be so great if that Kardashians bumped into them. Let's keep the circle of photography going. Maybe we could get a different celeb-inspired photoshoot from Kim next? With her pink hair, who knows what she'd get into.

An Office cast member going bananas for the Kardashians has to be the perfect pop culture headline today. There's no word yet on whether Kim, Kourtney, or Khloe Kardashian were as excited to be in the same place at the same time as Dunder-Mifflin's most beloved receptionist-turned-office administrator, but fans of both series will definitely keep their eyes on social media just in case — you never know what might turn up.