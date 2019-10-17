Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram earlier this week and took to the platform like a seasoned pro. There was no, "Am I doing this right?" hesitation; she didn't make any amateur moves like a parent on Facebook writing "call your mother" on their kid's wall. Her social media presence was instantly impressive, and now we know exactly how she pulled that off: Aniston had a secret Instagram account where she lurked in the shadows long before she publicly put herself out there, which she recently confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Aniston's Instagram debut was literally record-breaking. She amassed more than a million followers in just over five hours, which earned her a Guinness World Record for the fastest account to do so (and knocked Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, out of the top spot). The madness of it all wasn't lost on the self-proclaimed "most reluctant person to ever join Instagram" either — but she knew what she was getting into before her official page went live.

"You had a fake Instagram account, though, didn't you?" Kimmel asked the star, a fact that was unbeknownst to the general public until now. "Well, it was a stalker account," Aniston admitted. "When I was thinking about [joining], I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Aniston then went on to describe some of the confusion she experienced while trying to figure out the social media platform by way of her Finstagram, aka her "fake Instagram," as Kimmel pointed out. But there was no trace of confusion when she switched over to a public account, as she immediately started making quick-witted comments all over the place.

Take, for example, some of the moments that have already made Aniston a staple on @CommentsByCelebs. When former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe asked, "ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???" on Aniston's very first post — which was an epic Friends reunion pic featuring the entire cast — Rachel Green, er, Aniston, replied, "well we're on a break," referencing the running gag about Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's relationship. In mid-September, Matt LeBlanc shared a throwback cast photo, and since Aniston didn't have an account to tag at the time, he used a hashtag with her name instead. "You don't have to # me anymore," she clarified to LeBlanc in the comments after joining the app.

All of that "stalking" clearly paid off for The Morning Show star, thanks to her Finsta. Of course, Aniston isn't the only celebrity who's used a separate, private account. Once upon a time, Lorde was behind the handle @onionringsworldwide, where she reviewed onion rings all over the globe. Sophie Turner pursued a similar hobby with @sophiessausagesreviews, which featured the Game of Thrones star eating and critiquing sausages.

The quickness with which Aniston has adapted to #InstagramLife is impressive, for sure. Just ask any one of her 12 million-plus followers.