While an Alias reboot doesn't appear to be in the cards (for now), Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams are reuniting for a new series, as reported by Variety. The miniseries received a straight to series order from Apple, and is based on the 2017 memoir My Glory Was I Had Such Friends by Amy Silverstein. In her memoir, Silverstein wrote about her group of female friends who rallied around her as she waited for a second heart transplant. It's unclear whether Garner will be playing the fictional version of Amy, or one of her friends, but given the emotional premise, no matter what role she takes on, this show sounds like it's destined to be a tearjerker.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends is being produced by Abrams' production company, Bad Robot — the same company behind two of Garner's earliest projects, Felicity and Alias. The two clearly have a history of making great TV together, which makes the promise of their reunion an exciting one. As for when the drama will actually premiere, that's anyone's guess. Apple has an impressive lineup of shows in the works, including Jennifer Aniston's highly-anticipated return to TV, but the streaming service's launch date has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, Alias fans can look forward to a reunion between the show's creator and star, and hope that while they're filming they decide to get the old gang back together. During an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garner revealed she's heard rumblings about a revival of the spy series, but she doesn't have any plans to return as Sydney Bristow. However, she's definitely game to guest star if a reboot actually happens.

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it," Garner told THR. "I mean it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all."

With Abrams and Garner officially teaming up for a new series, you can bet the Alias star will be getting all of the details on any potential reboots soon enough. However, she and Abrams will also be a little bit busy making TV magic together again.

The duo first worked together in 1998 when Garner appeared in a Season 1 episode of the hit WB show Felicity. Their partnership continued in 2001 when Abrams fought for her to play Sydney in Alias, according to Deadline. Since then, they've largely worked on separate projects with Abrams focusing on the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises, while Garner appeared in films like Dallas Buyers Club and Love, Simon. More recently, she made her return to TV in HBO's Camping.

As much fun as a reboot of Alias would be, knowing that Abrams and Garner are reuniting for a project as potentially powerful as My Glory Was I Had Such Friends is just as exciting. And since the show is all about the bonds of female friendship, maybe Abrams can convince Keri Russell to join the cast as one of Garner's best friends and make this new drama the Alias/Felicity crossover event the world never knew it needed.