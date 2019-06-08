Jennifer Lopez has performed with everyone from Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin to Ja Rule and Pitbull. But J.Lo's duet with her daughter Emme on Friday, June 7 was the collaboration that fans had really been waiting for. During the kickoff to her 24-city "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour at The Forum in Los Angeles, Lopez performed her 2018 power ballad, "Limitless," with her and Anthony's talented 11 year old. Sharing a video of the sweet moment on Instagram, the singer captioned the post, "I can't take it!" and added a "#ProudMama" hashtag, too, of course.

And the mother-daughter duo (wearing matching red ensembles, natch) certainly didn't disappoint, with the tween beautifully mimicking her mom's vocal prowess. If it wasn't clear from the roaring cheers from the audience, Lopez's social media followers also took the opportunity to sing Emme's praises on Instagram as well. Among those giving their seal of approval in the comments section were Steve Aoki, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Laverne Cox, and Jenna Dewan.

"This brought tears to my eyes last night," Cox wrote, while Dewan added, "Ohhhhhhh my goodness 😍😍😍😍"

According to People, Emme joined her mom’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughter, Ella in the audience to watch the remainder of the show. The magazine also reported that the former baseball pro "happily danced and sang along to Lopez’s songs" in the crowd that also included Zoë Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez hinted that Emme could join her onstage during the tour — though she would ultimately up to her girl to decide. "If she wants to and she feels comfortable. It's a big arena," she revealed. "I think she's come out of her shell in the past couple years."

After all, Emme had already appeared in the music video for "Limitless" late last year — though Lopez admitted that she was "very, very wary" of giving her approval at the time. "But she was like, 'Please mom, don't pick another little girl. Pick me. I can do it.' And she did. She was amazing," the singer added to ET.

JenniferLopezVEVO on YouTube

When it comes to whether "amazing" Emme sounds more like her or Anthony, Lopez has no question that "she's got her daddy's voice." As she elaborated to ET:

"It's natural. Emme could always sing ... I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself. And Marc would say, 'She's singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,' because he was like that. I was like, 'You think she's singing?' And he was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' And he was right, and she's always, since she was little, she could always sing."

Of course, this isn't the first time fans have gotten to experience Emme's musical talents, with Lopez having shared a video of Emme singing "If I Don't Have You" by Alicia Keys in May. It seems safe to say that fans were just as blown away by Emme's most recent performance as they were by that one. Clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the musical family tree.