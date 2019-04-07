If you're looking for a power couple that knows how to support each other, then look no further than A-Rod and J.Lo. Alex Rodriguez's video of Jennifer Lopez dancing to a Cardi B and Rihanna remix that includes "Bodak Yellow" and "B*tch Better Have My Money" shows that he's the singer's biggest fan. On Saturday, April 6, Rodriguez posted a video of his fiancée's moves on Instagram. The star wore workout clothes and showed off some new choreography, giving fans a preview of the dance moves they can expect to see on her upcoming "It's My Party" tour.

Rodriguez's post included an encouraging message in the caption, which read:

"You know it's comin'. It's already her party here in the Rocky Mountains. #rehearsals #cantwait #JLoItsMyParty"

The newly-engaged couple are currently in Denver for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies baseball game, as per E! News. Rodriguez is a Fox Sports commentator and analyst, and J.Lo was by his side while he worked the big game. The singer was also preparing for her own project at the same time, and Rodriguez was able to show his support for the star while in the Rocky Mountains. The singer's choice of song was particularly meaningful, as J.Lo and Cardi B will costar in the upcoming film Hustlers.

Lopez and Rodriguez's friends and fans shared their love for the video in the comments. ESPN reported Michelle Beisner-Buck commented "Boss" with the prayer hands emoji, while Barbara Corcoran wrote, "@jlo how do I learn to move like that?" Plenty of others commented with fire emojis.

The former MLB player loves to post about Lopez on social media. In March, A-Rod shared an encouraging message for J.Lo on Instagram ahead of the filming of Hustlers. He wrote, "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, 'Hustlers.' I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers."

In February, Rodriguez posted about J.Lo's Grammy performance on Instagram. He wrote, "I was so proud of @jlo's performance tonight at the #Grammy's which in some ways brought her career full-circle." On the couple's two-year anniversary, the star also shared a loving message for the singer on the platform. He wrote, "Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day."

The supportive messages come as the couple are about to take their relationship to the next level. In March, J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement on Instagram. Rodriguez proposed during a getaway to the Bahamas, and Lopez shared a picture wearing the diamond ring while holding Rodriguez's hand on social media, captioning it with a line of black hearts. The sports commentator shared the image on his own account as well, captioning the photo, "She said yes."

This power couple is clearly still going strong, and has started their engagement off right by showing up for each other's careers. A-Rod's Instagram post shows yet again that he is still his fiancee's biggest supporter, and it seems likely he'll be front row when J.Lo's tour starts.