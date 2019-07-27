It's her party, and she'll share it if she wants to. In a truly showstopping moment, J.Lo sang "Happy Birthday" to A-Rod during her July 26 "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" concert stop in Miami. The former pro baseball player officially turned 44 the next day, but that didn't stop Lopez, who was wrapped up in a Versace robe, from bringing her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as Rodriguez’s children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, onstage at the American Airlines Arena for the serenade.

Sharing an Instagram video of the sweet moment, J.Lo — who turned 50 days earlier — included a possibly even sweeter caption for her fiancé:

"Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!"

Another surprise J.Lo had up her sleeve at the show: a custom, four-tier New York Yankees cake from Divine Delicacies — the same bakery that made her two 50th birthday cakes earlier in the week. According to the company's Instagram page, the giant confection — which they designed "just how" Lopez wanted — was chocolate Godiva flavored with chocolate buttercream filling. The intricate decorations included Rodriguez's No. 13 Yankees jersey and a baseball bat (both made out of sugar), as well as his first name spelled out atop the cake in Swarovski Crystals.

The concert was only the first stop for the cake, however, as A-Rod's Yankees birthday cake made another appearance — adorned with several lit sparklers — at a post-concert party. As seen in videos posted to the baseballer's IG Stories, J.Lo, A-Rod, and other loved ones sang along and danced to Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind."

A-Rod had seemingly recovered from J.Lo's big 5-0 birthday bash in Miami on July 24. In an Instagram video he shared earlier on July 26, the former Yankee revealed that he wasn't feeling so hot following the fete that took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Star Island estate, per E! News.

"I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don’t know how Jennifer does it! Who else hates getting old?! 👴😂," he captioned the post.

“Jennifer’s done 28 shows in about 58 days,” A-Rod further elaborated in the video. “Last night for her birthday — it was a big one, it was 50 — I danced for about an hour and seven minutes.”

Even after testing out a variety of home remedies, he admitted he couldn't get out of his bed. As Rodriguez lamented on IG: “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”

With a woman like J.Lo by his side, growing older can't be that bad though, right?