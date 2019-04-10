J. Lo has spoken, and her statement on some previous drama could not have been more clear. During a recent interview with Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club radio show, as reported by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez responded to Jose Canseco's cheating claims against Alex Rodriguez. She could have said a lot of things about Canseco's accusatory Twitter rant, but instead she just brushed the whole thing off in a super low-key way.

Lopez stopped by to chat with The Breakfast Club on April 10, and talked a lot about what makes her relationship with Rodriguez so special. "I have never been with somebody who grinds in the way I do on that level," the singer said about their shared professional drive.

Later, the conversation turned to the couple's recent engagement, which Lopez said she didn't see coming — not on the weekend it actually went down, at least. "You had a hater right after your engagement, though," Charlamagne Tha God reminded the star. "A hater? Tell me," she asked, to which the host responded, "Jose Canseco."

Lopez laughed without hesitation at the mention of Canseco's name, making it clear that she definitely wasn't bothered by the rumors. "Yeah, I mean, it doesn't matter," she said with a shrug. "I know what the truth is. I know who [Rodriguez] is, he knows who I am. We're just happy. We're not going to let like, other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is."

Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM on YouTube

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez toward the beginning of March, and almost immediately afterwards, Canseco took to Twitter with some wild allegations. "Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," the former baseball player wrote on March 9. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Lopez and Rodriguez for comment on the claim.)

Canseco then shot out three more tweets about the claim — including one where he challenged Rodriguez "to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want" — and then concluded by saying, "I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate."

Turns out the polygraph wasn't necessary, as Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica — whom he claimed Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with — fired back shortly thereafter with a few tweets of her own. It's worth noting that until that moment, Jessica hadn't posted anything on Twitter since 2013. 2013! Clearly, she knew that tweeting was likely the best way to reach the masses and stand up for herself, though.

One of her tweets read, "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer." Welp, case closed.

It definitely seems like Canseco was barking up the wrong tree with his infidelity accusations. Regardless of whether or not what he's saying has any legitimacy, Lopez obviously feels confident enough in her relationship with Rodriguez to just shrug all that nonsense off.