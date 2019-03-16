Alex Trebek is giving his fans some peace of mind in the sweetest video. Trebek gave his fans a heartwarming message on Thursday, March 14, thanking them for their support after it was revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last week. Fans were shocked and saddened at the Jeopardy host announcement last week and an immediate outpouring of love followed. The 78-year-old revealed his diagnosis in a filmed video on March 6, saying that despite his prognosis, "I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working."

On Thursday, Trebek filmed a follow-up message to his fans, posted on the official Jeopardy Twitter account. He thanked all of those who had sent him well wishes after his announcement, and reaffirmed his commitment to the show, delivering his message on set.

"Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the — believe it or not — hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards, and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” Trebek said in the video. “I’ve heard from former contestants — even Watson, the IBM computer sent me a get well card!”

Trebek has kept a positive disposition concerning his health, despite the five-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer being just three percent, based on people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2008 and 2014, according to the American Cancer Society. He even joked during the filmed announcement that he had to continue his work with the iconic game show, "because, under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done." He is under contract with Jeopardy until 2022, per Deadline.

In Trebek's latest video, he declared himself a "lucky guy" and looks to be keeping upbeat about his work. It makes sense that Trebek would be throwing himself into work more than ever considering he's been with the show since 1984. Trebek has been integral in the show's success, acting as a familiar face on the ultra-popular quiz show. So, naturally, when fans heard Trebek's recent news, they sent as many positive thoughts back towards the host as he's given fans over the years.

This isn't the game show host's first health concern. Trebek had heart attacks in 2007 and 2012, and a condition that required brain surgery after a fall in December 2017. But if his past struggles show anything, Trebek is no stranger to a fight, and his resilience in the face of obstacles is evident. In fact, in Trebek's initial announcement, he noted that 50,000 Americans every year receive the same diagnosis he is currently facing.

If his latest fan outreach is any indication, Trebek is doing what he's passionate about and feeling the love from the rest of the world. We know everyone is cheering him on, and now we know the host himself is receiving the prayers as well.